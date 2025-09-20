The post Banxico seen cutting rates to 7.50% in September – Reuters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All 24 economists surveyed expect Banxico to lower rates despite inflation ticking up to 3.57% in August. Bank of America notes Banxico could ease more aggressively if Fed cuts continue and Dollar weakness persists. Banco de Mexico (Banxico), Mexico’s central bank is expected to reduce its main reference rate by 25 basis points to 7.50% on September 26, revealed a Reuters poll. Reuters poll shows unanimous expectations for a 25 bps cut, with analysts eyeing further easing into November The survey showed that all 24 economists see Banxico’s cutting rates, as inflation edged slightly up to 3.57% from 3.51% but it remains within the 3% plus or minus 1% range. In the last meeting, the bank cut rates on a 4 to 1 vote split with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voting to hold rates unchanged as inflation was well above the 4% threshold in the previous month’s print. Analysts at Bank of America wrote on a note that “Banxico is likely to continue cutting rates well below market expectations as long as the Fed cuts and the US Dollar remains weak.” Recently released data showed that lower than expected growth in Q2 and “relatively” contained inflation last month, justified gradual easing by Banxico. When asked of the date of the Mexican central bank’s reduction, 19 of 24 analysts answered September, with high expectations that another 25-bps cut is expected in November, as said by a majority of 16 economists. Banxico FAQs The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the… The post Banxico seen cutting rates to 7.50% in September – Reuters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All 24 economists surveyed expect Banxico to lower rates despite inflation ticking up to 3.57% in August. Bank of America notes Banxico could ease more aggressively if Fed cuts continue and Dollar weakness persists. Banco de Mexico (Banxico), Mexico’s central bank is expected to reduce its main reference rate by 25 basis points to 7.50% on September 26, revealed a Reuters poll. Reuters poll shows unanimous expectations for a 25 bps cut, with analysts eyeing further easing into November The survey showed that all 24 economists see Banxico’s cutting rates, as inflation edged slightly up to 3.57% from 3.51% but it remains within the 3% plus or minus 1% range. In the last meeting, the bank cut rates on a 4 to 1 vote split with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voting to hold rates unchanged as inflation was well above the 4% threshold in the previous month’s print. Analysts at Bank of America wrote on a note that “Banxico is likely to continue cutting rates well below market expectations as long as the Fed cuts and the US Dollar remains weak.” Recently released data showed that lower than expected growth in Q2 and “relatively” contained inflation last month, justified gradual easing by Banxico. When asked of the date of the Mexican central bank’s reduction, 19 of 24 analysts answered September, with high expectations that another 25-bps cut is expected in November, as said by a majority of 16 economists. Banxico FAQs The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the…

Banxico seen cutting rates to 7.50% in September – Reuters

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:54
  • All 24 economists surveyed expect Banxico to lower rates despite inflation ticking up to 3.57% in August.
  • Bank of America notes Banxico could ease more aggressively if Fed cuts continue and Dollar weakness persists.

Banco de Mexico (Banxico), Mexico’s central bank is expected to reduce its main reference rate by 25 basis points to 7.50% on September 26, revealed a Reuters poll.

Reuters poll shows unanimous expectations for a 25 bps cut, with analysts eyeing further easing into November

The survey showed that all 24 economists see Banxico’s cutting rates, as inflation edged slightly up to 3.57% from 3.51% but it remains within the 3% plus or minus 1% range. In the last meeting, the bank cut rates on a 4 to 1 vote split with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voting to hold rates unchanged as inflation was well above the 4% threshold in the previous month’s print.

Analysts at Bank of America wrote on a note that “Banxico is likely to continue cutting rates well below market expectations as long as the Fed cuts and the US Dollar remains weak.”

Recently released data showed that lower than expected growth in Q2 and “relatively” contained inflation last month, justified gradual easing by Banxico.

When asked of the date of the Mexican central bank’s reduction, 19 of 24 analysts answered September, with high expectations that another 25-bps cut is expected in November, as said by a majority of 16 economists.

Banxico FAQs

The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.

The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.

Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/banxico-seen-cutting-rates-to-750-in-september-reuters-202509191825

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
