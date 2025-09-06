Barclays: The Fed is expected to cut interest rates three times this year and twice next year

By: PANews
2025/09/06 21:35
PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, Barclays said that after the release of the poor non-farm payroll report on Friday, it now expects the FOMC to cut interest rates three times this year, by 25 basis points each time, and twice more in 2026 (March and June).

