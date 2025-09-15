Base Considers Launching a Network Token After Policy Shift Under Trump

The move marks a potential change in direction for the Coinbase-backed platform, which has previously denied on multiple occasions that it would ever launch a token.

Pollak outlined the project’s broader vision during his presentation, describing Base as a decentralized network where builders, creators, and users act as aligned participants.

He emphasized that the team is focused on pushing the boundaries of crypto-native design, with the token exploration now becoming part of that mission.

For years, Coinbase and Base avoided introducing a native token, citing concerns around regulation and market speculation.

However, with President Trump back in office and his administration signaling a friendlier stance toward digital assets, Base could now be positioned to benefit from a more supportive regulatory environment.

The shift could place Base among the growing number of major blockchain networks that leverage tokens to drive participation and incentivize ecosystem growth. While no official decision has been made, Pollak’s comments indicate that discussions are moving beyond theory and into active consideration.

If a token were launched, it could mark one of the most significant strategic moves for Base since its inception, potentially reshaping its role in the competitive Layer-2 landscape.

