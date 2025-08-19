Base Ecosystem Trading Platform o1.exchange Completes $4.2 Million in Funding, Led by Coinbase Ventures and AllianceDAO

PANews reported on August 19 that o1.exchange announced that it had completed US$4.2 million in financing, led by Coinbase Ventures and AllianceDAO.

The platform is building the first comprehensive trading terminal on the Base Chain and launching a new cashback program, offering users a 45% cashback rate and a 41% share of referral revenue. The trading terminal features transactions as fast as one block, multi-wallet management and self-custody wallets, cross-chain support and bridging, TradingView enterprise charting, Base Chain launchpad integration, and Uniswap V4 integration. It also offers advanced order functionality such as limit orders, grab orders, and TWAP.