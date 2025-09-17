Base Now Considering Developing a Network Token

Key Takeaways:

Base is also seriously considering acquiring a native token, a swap in its prior policy of no-token.

Base has also been recording money outflow of $5.7 billion in the year of 2025 indicating that there is an issue with liquidity and that it needs a more robust user retention tool.

Improvements in New Base to Solana open source bridge and applications to become a central node in the onchain economy.

Its most ambitious move has been made by the Base team, which has the potential to introduce a native Base token, unveiled at BaseCamp 2025 in Stowe, Vermont. It is a great philosophical break of what it used to do in the past, and this is right when Base is actually attempting to be kept in a liquid state, attract long-term developers and extend its idea of a decentralized global economy.

Base Starts Token Exploration Ecosystem Evolution

So far, Base – Coinbase Layer 2, which is an Ethereum based network, did not backtrack on their stance: no network token. It was more interested in the development of a high speed, low cost, and developer-friendly infrastructure, on the basis of ETH as gas. That worked for a while.

Reason behind the Change

Some of the most significant changes that had an impact on Base include:

Performance Milestone: Base had accomplished its target of sub-second, sub-cent transactions.

Push of Decentralization: Base is currently at Phase 1 of Vitalik Buterin rollup decentralization roadmap, which uses permissionless fraud proofs.

Liquidity Crisis: Though the network saw growth on the surface of TVL, it witnessed outflow of $5.7B this year with majority of it going back to Ethereum.

Lack of Stickiness: Meme coin surges and DEX integrations were initial bursts of excitement that could not hold the interest of the users and keep the developers committed.

As a result, Base is contemplating taking a step that most people in the space would deem as a natural step starting up a native token.

Transforming a Philosophical Idea into a Practical One

In BaseCamp Jesse Pollak, who is the founder of the Base, said: “We’re in the early phase of exploring a network token. No concrete plans yet, but this is a shift in how we think about growth, incentives, and decentralization”.

What a Token Could Enable:

Incentivizing Long-Term Builders: token would allow Base to reward developers who were developing the most significant infrastructure or sticky application.

Coming to mind Liquidity Retention: Token rewards can make sure that Base is not perceived as an intermediate location to be kept in the DeFi universe.

Rapid Decentralization: The community would distribute control more equally in the ecosystem by means of a token that is controlled by the community.

Onboarding the Masses: The token can drive millions of people to play, earn and build on Base with the right incentive models.

However, Base is intent on remaining loyal to Ethereum, as Pollak noted, and whatever token project they release will not be on any hype.

Base x Solana – Cross Chain Bridge to the Future

Onchain Economy Busting in Silos

Base also announced the release of an open-source bridge to Solana, which is a technical achievement capable of changing the experiences of the multichain users.

The bridge, which is on testnet and is soon to be on the mainnet will also be ERP20 – SPL interoperable, meaning that:

Transferring funds and making payments in SOL in any Base app.

Asset transfer of Solana-based assets to Base.

Moving Base tokens to Solana

This will turn Base into a bridge and not an island, which is aligned with its long-term vision of becoming the interoperable medium of the global on-chain economy.

