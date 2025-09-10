Based Eggman Presale Raises $60K in a Just a Few Days as LayerBrett Whales Accumulate

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 23:43
The crypto presale market in 2025 is heating up, with investors seeking both cultural projects and utility-driven platforms. Token presales have become a preferred entry point for traders, offering early access to tokens at lower prices before public listings.

Among the top crypto presales this year, Based Eggman ($GGs) is gaining traction with its gaming and meme ecosystem, while LayerBrett ($LBRETT) has drawn attention through its Layer 2 performance and large-scale fundraising. Both projects highlight the diversity of pre sale cryptocurrency, blending entertainment, community, and blockchain innovation.

The recent movement of LayerBrett whales into Based Eggman illustrates how presale crypto tokens are creating cross-project momentum.

Based Eggman ($GGs): Why It’s the Best Crypto ICO

Based Eggman ($GGs) has positioned itself as more than a meme—it is the foundation of a gaming and cultural hub within Web3. 

Built on the Base blockchain, it combines low fees and fast transactions with a vision centered on community-driven growth.

The mission is straightforward: make $GGs the home of memes and gaming in Web3. By merging gaming rewards, streaming, and meme culture, Based Eggman aims to unite degens and crypto enthusiasts under one vibrant ecosystem. The token itself serves as liquidity, gaming currency, and a tool for payments and smart contract fees.

Momentum in the presale has been strong. So far, more than $58,000 USDT has been raised, with 7.5 million tokens sold at a presale price of $0.006389. These early achievements show why $GGs is being recognized as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. 

With its cultural edge and growing numbers, it is climbing the crypto presale list for 2025.

LayerBrett: Presale Data and Market Status

LayerBrett ($LBRETT) combines meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 technology. It leverages speed and efficiency to attract users while keeping community engagement at the core of its narrative. The token is currently in its presale phase, priced around $0.0055, with some reports listing it at $0.0053.

The project has raised over $3 million, with some sources confirming around $2.8 million, showing strong momentum in early fundraising. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, LayerBrett sets clear boundaries for token allocation.

Its combination of meme identity and Layer 2 scalability makes it a unique entry among crypto coins on presale. For investors scanning the crypto presale list, LayerBrett has proven itself as a serious player in the presale token space.

Based Eggman Presale Doubles in Momentum as LayerBrett Whales Accumulate

A notable trend in 2025 is the accumulation of Based Eggman ($GGs) by LayerBrett whales. Large investors from $LBRETT are diversifying their holdings, adding $GGs to their portfolios as token presales continue to shape the market.

This movement reflects a broader pattern within cryptocurrency presales, where capital flows between projects based on cultural relevance, presale coin pricing, and growth potential. LayerBrett whales see value in Based Eggman because it blends meme culture with gaming, offering both relatability and practical applications.

The doubling of Based Eggman’s presale momentum shows that it has secured attention not only from new retail participants but also from seasoned investors. This cross-pollination between token presales reinforces why $GGs is being considered one of the top presale crypto coins of 2025.

Final Words: $GGs and the Presale Shift

The presale crypto landscape in 2025 demonstrates how projects with both cultural appeal and technical utility are driving momentum. LayerBrett has shown how a Layer 2 meme coin can attract millions in early funding, while Based Eggman is proving how gaming and memes can anchor a pre-sale cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The entry of LayerBrett whales into $GGs underscores the importance of diversification in crypto presale projects. Investors are no longer limiting themselves to a single presale token but are spreading across the best crypto presales to balance culture, community, and long-term usability.

For those reviewing the crypto presale list, Based Eggman continues to stand out as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. With growing sales, cultural power, and a strong mission, it represents the evolving face of presale crypto in 2025.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:  

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/based-eggman-presale-raises-60k-in-a-just-a-few-days-as-layerbrett-whales-accumulate/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share

