Based on: Hyperliquid's first Launchpad was oversubscribed 110 times, raising $73 million

PANews reported on September 25th that omnichannel trading platform Based announced on Twitter that the Hyperliquid platform's first Launchpad sale has concluded, with the public sale oversubscribed 110 times and raising a total of $73 million. The official announcement stated that $UPHL will be listed on HyperCore at 4:00 UTC on September 26th. Users can claim the tokens after listing, and the airdrop window will open at 6:00 UTC, allowing users to claim them immediately or lock up their holdings for higher rewards.