PANews reported on September 25th that omnichannel trading platform Based announced on Twitter that the Hyperliquid platform's first Launchpad sale has concluded, with the public sale oversubscribed 110 times and raising a total of $73 million. The official announcement stated that $UPHL will be listed on HyperCore at 4:00 UTC on September 26th. Users can claim the tokens after listing, and the airdrop window will open at 6:00 UTC, allowing users to claim them immediately or lock up their holdings for higher rewards.PANews reported on September 25th that omnichannel trading platform Based announced on Twitter that the Hyperliquid platform's first Launchpad sale has concluded, with the public sale oversubscribed 110 times and raising a total of $73 million. The official announcement stated that $UPHL will be listed on HyperCore at 4:00 UTC on September 26th. Users can claim the tokens after listing, and the airdrop window will open at 6:00 UTC, allowing users to claim them immediately or lock up their holdings for higher rewards.

Based on: Hyperliquid's first Launchpad was oversubscribed 110 times, raising $73 million

By: PANews
2025/09/25 13:12
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05609-2.75%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1601-0.31%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.64715-11.07%

PANews reported on September 25th that omnichannel trading platform Based announced on Twitter that the Hyperliquid platform's first Launchpad sale has concluded, with the public sale oversubscribed 110 times and raising a total of $73 million. The official announcement stated that $UPHL will be listed on HyperCore at 4:00 UTC on September 26th. Users can claim the tokens after listing, and the airdrop window will open at 6:00 UTC, allowing users to claim them immediately or lock up their holdings for higher rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

CFTC approves stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, enhancing efficiency and liquidity in financial trading.   The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the use of stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. This move marks a significant shift toward modernizing collateral management in the financial sector. The new initiative allows tokenized assets, […] The post Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.009897-2.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.113-3.08%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01502-9.07%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 13:30
Share
4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

4 Future Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Adopter Should Have an Eye On can determine the future of blockchain investment. Early interest in such projects provides exclusive opportunities until mainstream. The most promising with good fundamentals and growth opportunities includes Lyno AI among them. Why Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token Matter Now The most […] The post 4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.27239-4.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-1.73%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1214-1.38%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 13:34
Share
Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms

Crypto casinos are taking center stage in 2025 as they offer lightning-fast payouts, generous promos, and sleek platforms that actually work. Players expect more than flashy ads; they want quick payouts, fair bonuses, and platforms that actually run smoothly. Ignition stands out with steady poker traffic, a potent mix of RNG games, and simple BTC […] The post Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,869.88-0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08305-2.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms

Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung Power $14.6M Boost for Breakthrough Stablecoin Startup Bastion

ETH Exit Queue Gridlocks As Validators Pile Up