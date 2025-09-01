BasedApp Shuts Down Crypto Debit Card in Singapore, Withdraws Regulatory Application

By: Blockhead
2025/09/01
Startup
BasedApp Shuts Down Crypto Debit Card in Singapore, Withdraws Regulatory Application

Singapore-based crypto startup BasedApp announced Monday it will cease its Visa debit card services and withdraw its application for a payment services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, marking another departure from the city-state's regulated crypto market.

The company notified users on 1 September that all Visa debit cards will be deactivated by November 15, with customers given until November 30 to withdraw funds before automatic conversion to USDC. BasedApp cited a strategic shift toward self-custodial wallet software and international expansion as reasons for the exit.

BasedApp had operated under Singapore's transitional licensing exemption while pursuing full authorization under the Payment Services Act. The company said it invested heavily in compliance, security, and legal infrastructure over two years to meet regulatory standards before deciding to withdraw its application.

The crypto debit card allowed users to spend XSGD stablecoin at Visa-accepting merchants, with cards issued through licensed partner Xfers Pte Ltd. BasedApp launched in late 2023 and introduced a premium "BasedGold" tier in 2024, featuring gold-finish cards sold through NFT mints priced between 0.39 to 0.52 ETH for 500 users.

The shutdown follows the discontinuation of investment features in February 2025, including the XSGD earn program, saving vaults, and recurring swaps. BasedGold subscribers will receive partial refunds for prepaid subscription fees.

BasedApp said its non-custodial wallet services will continue operating, allowing users to maintain control of private keys while holding, sending, and receiving crypto assets. The company indicated it may explore partnerships with other providers to offer similar card services through alternative arrangements.

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/01 15:13
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
PANews2024/04/05 19:24
