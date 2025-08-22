‘Basic Instinct’ House Lists For $91.35 Million In California (Photos)

Seacliff, located in Carmel Highlands, California, combines five parcels into a 5.35-acre compound. Gary R. Vickers

A sprawling oceanside estate with a Hollywood history has been listed for sale at $91 million in Carmel, California and will break a local sales record once held by actor Brad Pitt if it fetches its asking price.

Michael Douglas standing in front of Sharon Stone on a back porch in a scene from the film ‘Basic Instinct’, 1992. Getty Images

Called Seacliff, the compound is a collection of five parcels on Spindrift Road near Monterey and includes six structures: A 12,441-square-foot main house, four smaller “cottages” and a new, one-bedroom residence, according to its listing website. The main house has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, 11 fireplaces and three kitchens, and was featured as Sharon Stone’s house in the 1992 film “Basic Instinct” and was the settling for the couples therapy scene between Madeline and Ed MacKenzie in Season 2 of the HBO Series “Big Little Lies.”

Cottages nestled among mature Cypress trees. Gary R. Vickers

Dubbed “The Lodge,” the home also has an art deco library, chef’s kitchen with wine refrigerators for 500 bottles, a four-car garage, commercial fitness center and spa with an indoor dry sauna, steam room, pool, three hot tubs, outdoor dry-sauna and cold plunge.

The library inside Seacliff. Gary R. Vickers

The chef’s kitchen inside Seacliff’s main house. Gary R. Vickers

There are four smaller cottages on the property that boast six oversized fireplaces made with one-of-a-kind sculptural stones brought to California from Montana over the course of three years, and a newer one-bedroom residence.

The compound totals 5.35 acres with cliffside views of the Pacific Ocean and the property also includes two stand-alone garages, an 8-foot-tall stone privacy wall, a Japanese Zen garden, a manicured garden with waterscapes and Koi pond, a mature Cypress forest, a greenhouse and three stairwells accessing the coastline below.

A cottage at Seacliff. Gary R. Vickers

Cottages have six oversized fireplaces made with sculptural stones brought to California from Montana Gary R. Vickers

Who is selling Seacliff?

The home is being sold by software entrepreneur Gary Vickers, who founded and later sold P2 Energy Solutions, and his wife, Kerry Vickers. The couple purchased the main house from the estate of Steve Fossett, a financier and aviator who was the first person to fly around the world alone in a balloon. The Vickers went on to expand the property by buying neighboring lots and built the compound’s cottages for family use. Gary Vickers has said he is selling the property to downsize and travel with family, but that “my crowning achievement will always be the uncompromising realization of Seacliff.” The compound was listed for $52 million in 2019 but did not sell, and the Vickers subsequently remodeled the main house, built a new one-bedroom residence and made landscaping improvements, according to Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

An ocean view from Seacliff. Gary R. Vickers

A sauna and cold plunge. Gary R. Vickers

A hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Gary R. Vickers

Could Break Sales Recored Set By Brad Pitt

If it sells for its asking price, Seacliff will break a sales record for the Carmel, California area, according to Coldwell, once held by actor Brad Pitt. He spent $40 million on an early 20th-century home in the Carmel Highlands in 2022. Other famous residents of the area have included Betty White, Doris Day and Clint Eastwood, who served as mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea for two years in the 1980s.

Here’s How Exclusive The Area Is

Seacliff is located in Carmel Highlands, about 5 miles south of Carmel-By-The-Sea, which is consistently listed among the most expensive zip codes in the United States. The town is a walkable community of restaurants, hotels and art galleries, and its homes have a median price of $2,015 per square foot, almost 10 times more than the median listing price per square foot nationwide as of July, according to the Federal Reserve. The Carmel-by-the-Sea zip code of 93921 was ranked as the 30th most expensive in the nation last year by real estate platform PropertyShark and 93923, the zip code of Seacliff, was listed at No. 70.