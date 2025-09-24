Bastion raises $14.6 million in funding backed by Coinbase Ventures, Sony, Samsung, and a16z Crypto

Key Takeaways

Bastion, a white-label stablecoin startup, raised $14.6M in a funding round led by Coinbase Ventures.

Other major backers include Sony, Samsung, a16z Crypto, and Hashed.

Bastion, a white-label stablecoin startup, secured $14.6 million in funding led by Coinbase Ventures, with participation from Sony and Samsung. The startup provides technology and compliance outsourcing services for stablecoin issuance and was founded by former a16z executives.

The funding round also included backing from a16z Crypto and Hashed. Bastion focuses on enabling compliant stablecoin issuance for mainstream adoption as payment infrastructure.

The investment comes as stablecoins have reached nearly $300 billion in total market capitalization. Tech giants are increasingly integrating stablecoins into payment systems to optimize their treasury and payment operations.