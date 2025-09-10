BBVA Spain Collaborates With Ripple for Digital Asset Custody Technology to Expand Crypto Trading Offerings

2025/09/10 00:00
Ripple, a provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial companies, today announced the expansion of its longstanding business collaboration with BBVA, a renowned bank based in Spain. The partnership sees the Spanish bank utilising Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset custody to support its crypto trading service. The partnership indicates a rising demand for safe, compliant digital asset infrastructure in the region.

In early July 2025, BBVA launched a cryptocurrency trading and custody service for Bitcoin and Ethereum, which has been available for all retail customers of adult age in Spain.

Ripple’s Custody Technology to Support BBVA’s Crypto Trading Services

Due to its seamless, secure, and regulated digital asset infrastructure, Ripple has positioned itself as the key provider for core services that financial firms require to store, swap, and transfer digital assets. With its partnership with BBVA, Ripple offers its digital asset custody technology to the Spain-based bank. BBVA leverages Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to support its new crypto trading and custody service for  BTC and ETH, which is accessible to retail clients nationwide. 

 Based on the agreement, BBVA utilizes Ripple’s institutional-level crypto asset non-custodial infrastructure to operate a rapid and safe custody service for tokenized assets, including cryptocurrencies and many others. By offering secure crypto asset custody services for investors in the country, this collaboration supports the growth and usability of BBVA’s digital asset ecosystem. By working together with Ripple, BBVA seeks to expand its crypto asset custody market and enhance its technological and business capabilities.

The new partnership between Ripple and BBVA develops a long-term cooperation between the two firms. Since October 2024, Ripple has been offering its custody technology to BBVA Switzerland and BBVA Turkey.

BBVA Expanding Its Footprint in European Digital Asset Market

By 2030, the amount of virtual assets in custody is anticipated to reach $16 trillion, and tokenized assets will account for 10% of the world’s GDP. This means that custody is the cornerstone of any digital asset enterprise, allowing new applications across stablecoin issuance, asset management, tokenization, and many more.

With the establishment of MiCA across the EU’s market, banks operating in the region are motivated to roll out crypto asset products that their clients are requesting. BBVA has been a major player in the banking sector across the region. It’s today’s partnership with Ripple supports its mission of running a secure and regulated crypto asset technology in the market. BBVA will use Ripple Custody technology, which offers enterprise-level software architecture for digital asset custodians, cryptocurrency exchanges, OTC trading desks, and many others, to securely store, control, and access crypto assets while maintaining financial institution-grade security.

According to the data explained above, Ripple’s custody infrastructure allows financial companies, such as BBVA, to efficiently respond to client demand for access to cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets while complying with stringent legislative, operational, and security standards.

