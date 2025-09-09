BBVA Taps Ripple to Bring Crypto Custody to Spain

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 16:55

TLDR

  • Ripple powers BBVA’s crypto custody expansion under EU’s MiCA rules
  • BBVA adopts Ripple Custody to secure crypto assets in Spain’s market
  • Ripple Custody drives BBVA’s compliant digital asset services in Spain
  • Spain’s BBVA banks on Ripple Custody for crypto storage and regulation
  • BBVA strengthens digital asset strategy with Ripple Custody integration

BBVA has chosen Ripple to power its crypto custody services in Spain. This move enables the Spanish bank to offer secure digital asset storage under new EU regulations. The agreement strengthens Ripple’s presence in Europe and reinforces BBVA’s growing digital asset infrastructure strategy.

Ripple Custody Powers BBVA’s Crypto Expansion

BBVA will integrate Ripple Custody into its Spanish operations to meet increasing demand for digital asset services. The bank recently launched retail trading and custody for Bitcoin and Ether in Spain, which aligns with this integration. Ripple’s crypto custody platform will allow BBVA to deliver scalable storage for crypto-assets and tokenized assets.

The technology helps banks serve customers securely while complying with operational and regulatory standards. Ripple Custody offers self-custody capabilities that financial institutions can manage directly. This approach gives BBVA full control while using tested and trusted tools for asset protection.

The partnership builds on BBVA’s existing crypto activities in Switzerland and Turkey. BBVA uses Ripple Custody to manage customer digital assets. Spain becomes the latest addition to this expanding network of crypto custody services.

MiCA Framework Fuels European Crypto Custody Momentum

BBVA’s decision follows the full implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation across the European Union. This legal framework has prompted many banks to introduce crypto custody services. It offers regulatory clarity and encourages financial institutions to roll out products previously considered too uncertain.

Ripple stated that the new agreement reflects banks’ growing readiness to serve the digital asset market. With MiCA in place, BBVA can move ahead with confidence and meet customer expectations. The crypto custody solution gives BBVA the tools to offer secure services under a compliant structure.

This development signals a shift across Europe, where traditional banks are adding crypto custody offerings. BBVA’s approach shows a clear intent to control technology in-house and retain operational oversight. Ripple’s solution fits into this strategy by delivering a self-managed platform with robust compliance capabilities.

Ripple Custody Expands Global Bank Adoption

Ripple holds over 60 regulatory licenses globally, helping it support banks integrating digital assets. Its custody platform has over ten years of real-world deployment, adding institutional credibility. This positions Ripple as a preferred partner for crypto custody in regulated markets.

Garanti BBVA in Turkey already uses Ripple Custody to manage digital assets. BBVA Switzerland was among the first to adopt Ripple’s technology in Europe. By expanding to Spain, Ripple reinforces its footprint and shows the strength of its infrastructure.

BBVA’s crypto custody rollout in Spain confirms the bank’s long-term strategy in digital finance. It combines Ripple’s compliance-focused technology with BBVA’s commitment to innovation. This agreement marks a step forward for crypto custody within Spain’s regulated banking environment.

 

