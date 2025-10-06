ExchangeDEX+
Curaçao, Curaçao, 6th October 2025, Chainwire

BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/06 17:32
Deccan Gladiators 01

Curaçao, Curaçao, October 6th, 2025, Chainwire

In a strategic move bridging blockchain and cricket, BC.GAME News has signed on as the title sponsor of Deccan Gladiators — the three-time champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, for the upcoming 2025 season.

The partnership marks another step in the ongoing convergence between Web3 brands and mainstream sports. With its logo taking center stage on the Gladiators’ jersey, BC.GAME News is tapping into one of cricket’s most dynamic properties — a team that has reached five finals in the past six seasons and secured titles in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The Abu Dhabi T10, the world’s only ICC-sanctioned 10-over professional league, has become a fan favorite for its lightning-fast format and all-star rosters. The 2025 season is expected to draw millions of viewers across Asia and the Middle East, with streaming and fan engagement increasingly happening via digital-first platforms.

The deal will feature interactive online content, exclusive fan drops, and cross-platform activations designed to extend the excitement of T10 cricket into the crypto-native space. While specifics remain undisclosed, insiders suggest the campaigns may include community contests, token-based experiences, and Web3-native engagement tools.

As the digital entertainment landscape continues to evolve, such partnerships illustrate a broader trend of blockchain initiatives engaging with cultural and mainstream platforms beyond traditional NFTs or token launches.

About BC.GAME News

BC.GAME News is a newsroom covering digital entertainment, sports partnerships, and community initiatives worldwide. It focuses on clear, timely announcements and responsible-entertainment messaging for 18+ audiences.

About Deccan Gladiators

Deccan Gladiators is a professional T10 cricket franchise competing in the Abu Dhabi T10. Known for its fast-paced style and passionate fan base across the Middle East and South Asia, the team collaborates with partners to deliver engaging on- and off-field experiences.

Contact

Daniel Choudhary
BC.GAME News
[email protected]

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
