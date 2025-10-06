BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League

Curaçao, Curaçao, October 6th, 2025, Chainwire

In a strategic move bridging blockchain and cricket, BC.GAME News has signed on as the title sponsor of Deccan Gladiators — the three-time champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, for the upcoming 2025 season.

The partnership marks another step in the ongoing convergence between Web3 brands and mainstream sports. With its logo taking center stage on the Gladiators’ jersey, BC.GAME News is tapping into one of cricket’s most dynamic properties — a team that has reached five finals in the past six seasons and secured titles in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The Abu Dhabi T10, the world’s only ICC-sanctioned 10-over professional league, has become a fan favorite for its lightning-fast format and all-star rosters. The 2025 season is expected to draw millions of viewers across Asia and the Middle East, with streaming and fan engagement increasingly happening via digital-first platforms.

The deal will feature interactive online content, exclusive fan drops, and cross-platform activations designed to extend the excitement of T10 cricket into the crypto-native space. While specifics remain undisclosed, insiders suggest the campaigns may include community contests, token-based experiences, and Web3-native engagement tools.

As the digital entertainment landscape continues to evolve, such partnerships illustrate a broader trend of blockchain initiatives engaging with cultural and mainstream platforms beyond traditional NFTs or token launches.

BC.GAME News is a newsroom covering digital entertainment, sports partnerships, and community initiatives worldwide. It focuses on clear, timely announcements and responsible-entertainment messaging for 18+ audiences.

Deccan Gladiators is a professional T10 cricket franchise competing in the Abu Dhabi T10. Known for its fast-paced style and passionate fan base across the Middle East and South Asia, the team collaborates with partners to deliver engaging on- and off-field experiences.

