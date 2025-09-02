BDACS to Host Korea’s First Blockchain Concert Featuring Stradivarius



Lawrence Jengar



BDACS, in collaboration with Galaxy and Animoca Brands, is set to host Korea’s first blockchain concert, merging art and blockchain technology in a unique event.











In a groundbreaking event for both the art and blockchain industries, BDACS is preparing to host Korea’s first blockchain concert, according to BDACS. This unique showcase will take place on September 24 at the RAUM in Cheongdam and will feature the exquisite sounds of the ‘Empress Caterina’ Stradivarius violin, played by Paganini.

Bridging Art and Blockchain

BDACS, in partnership with Galaxy and Animoca Brands, is set to present a new vision for digital asset innovation. The event aims to demonstrate the potential of real-world asset tokenization, a process that could revolutionize the way art and other tangible assets are owned and traded. This concert will not only be a musical event but also a platform for discussing the future of digital assets.

A New Investment Paradigm

The concert will feature not only classical music performances but also a panel discussion that seeks to propose a new investment paradigm in the intersection of art and blockchain technology. The fusion of these two fields could pave the way for novel investment opportunities, making art more accessible and liquid as an asset class.

Global Partnership for Innovation

This event marks a significant collaboration between BDACS, Galaxy, and Animoca Brands, three leaders in the digital asset space. Their joint efforts underscore the potential for blockchain technology to transform various sectors, including the arts. By tokenizing real-world assets, these companies aim to unlock new value and drive innovation in the digital economy.

Image source: Shutterstock



