bearish setup emerges, derivatives decline

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 13:08
Bitcoin
BTC$113,119.3+2.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10609+4.13%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018247-5.73%
Sign
SIGN$0.07389+5.76%

Dogecoin price remains in a technical bear market after falling by 55% from the highest level in November last year. Technicals and derivative market data point to more downside in the coming days.

Summary

  • Dogecoin price could be at risk as demand in the futures market drops.
  • The futures open interest has dropped by almost 40% from its highest point in July.
  • DOGE has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the three-day chart timeframe.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price was trading at $0.2200 on Aug. 27 as it continues to underperform popular coins like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) that are hovering close to their all-time high. 

Derivatives data point to weak Dogecoin demand

Dogecoin demand has slumped in the past few weeks. This could be because investors are focusing on Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other top-performing coins. Also, it could be because Dogecoin lacks a clear catalyst to boost its performance.

CoinGlass data shows that DOGE’s futures open interest has been dwindling since July. It recently peaked at $5.3 billion on July 22 and has now fallen by almost 40%. 

Futures open interest is an important metric that tracks outstanding futures contracts that are open and not settled or closed. Falling open interest is a sign of low demand and liquidity.

DOGE futures open interest | Source: CoinGlass 

Another sign of low Dogecoin demand is the current volume in the derivatives market. CoinGlass data show that the volume traded today stood at $4.7 billion, down from last month’s high of $14.5 billion.

Dogecoin price technical analysis 

DOGE price chart | Source: crypto.news

The three-day time frame chart shows that the DOGE price could be at risk of more downside, potentially to the year-to-date low of $0.1360.

Dogecoin price is slowly forming a symmetrical triangle whose two lines are about to converge. The lower line connects the lowest swings since April, while the upper trendline links the highest level in February and August.

This triangle pattern is forming after the coin dropped from the November high of $0.4935, meaning that it is part of a bearish pennant pattern.

Dogecoin is also hovering at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages.

Therefore, the most likely DOGE price forecast is where it crashes to the year-to-date low of $0.1362, which is about 40% below the current level.

On the other hand, a move above the upper side of the triangle will invalidate the bearish Dogecoin forecast.

Source: https://crypto.news/dogecoin-price-warning-bearish-setup-emerges-derivatives-decline/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin ETFs gained $219M in inflows as institutions return, fueling predictions of a breakout toward $130K and beyond.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 13:13
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.00995-11.16%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000791-2.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+18.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, Particle Network has opened up its end-to-end all-round infrastructure to create a universal transaction layer for RWAs, stablecoins and digital
Solayer
LAYER$0.5522+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 11:10
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

3 Hottest Meme Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem