Bearish Storm Hits Pudgy Penguins as Technical Indicators Flash Red

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 22:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.473-6.85%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22663-0.13%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01279-2.21%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.134-2.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01315-4.57%
RedStone
RED$0.3778-5.83%
  • Pudgy Penguins is facing extreme bearish pressure on the daily technical charts.
  • PENGU price is down by almost 11% in the last 24 hours, suggesting bearishness.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is undergoing intense bearish pressure on the daily technical chart, and the meme coin has been experiencing a build-up of selling pressure that has led to an 11% decline in the past 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap data. The token is trading at $0.03188, and it has been very volatile as it has been the case in the recent past.

The technical indicators show a mixed but mostly bearish picture on PENGU. The MACD is now negative, and this indicates a weakening momentum and further downside pressure. This bearish cross in the MACD is quite alarming since it is a precursor to prolonged selling. In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.52, indicating that the asset is neither oversold nor overbought but is closer to the lower end of the neutral range.

Although the bearish momentum is still in force, PENGU is still supported technically since it is trading above both the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The 50-day EMA is at the level of $0.03112, whereas the 100-day EMA is at the level of $0.02515. These moving averages are now acting as important support zones that have the potential to halt the ongoing downfall.

What Next For PENGU Price?

The technical picture is also alarming as PENGU is moving in a descending pattern on the daily chart. The bearish pattern, together with the negative sentiment indicator, indicates that selling pressure could persist in the near-term. The sentiment analysis indicates negative values, which indicates the pessimistic attitude of market participants towards the short-term future of the token.

A decisive moment is approaching PENGU traders and investors. In the event of the price falling below the 50-day EMA support level at $0.03112, then it may cause further selling pressure and even test the 100-day EMA at $0.02515. This would probably fuel the bearish trend further and cause an extension of the downside.

The existing market structure indicates that PENGU is in a critical phase, whereby it is important to keep the price above the key moving averages to prevent further decline. These are the support levels that traders need to pay close attention to in order to determine the strength of any possible bounce or continuation of the current bearish trend and the accompanying volume patterns.

Highlighted Crypto News Today: 

‌SOL Breakout Battle: Can Bulls Push Solana Past $211 for a $222 Run?

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/bearish-storm-hits-pudgy-penguins-as-technical-indicators-flash-red/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin broke key $115K support triggering bear market signals. I analyze the next critical levels and share my trading strategy.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$0.45534+2.92%
Share
Medium2025/08/25 23:38
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004606-0.02%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives?
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224035-4.43%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002392-13.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0069+1.92%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/25 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000