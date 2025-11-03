ExchangeDEX+
BEATPORT PRESENTS IMS DUBAI 2025 REVEALS LATEST LINEUP, PANELS & NIGHT PROGRAMMING

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 15:09
New artists DJ Habibeats, Josh Baker, Gawdat, Nikka Lorak, Vanco, AYA and Sarah Hardan join a stacked lineup led by HUGEL, Nicole Moudaber, Bedouin, Rolbac & more

As well as industry leaders from IFPI, Music Nation, My Love Affair, P+US, Sole DXB, Sony Music Publishing, Spotify, TikTok, Three Six Zero, Untold Festival, WME, YouTube & more

The two-day summit will explore the intersections of Music, Culture, Finance, and Technology across the MENA Region

November 13 & 14, 2025 25hours Hotel, One Central

Delegate badges are available now at an exclusive 20% off with promo code (TechTuesday20) via the official IMS Dubai website.

Beatport Presents International Music Summit (IMS) Dubai has added new names to the lineup ahead of its return on November 13–14 to the innovative, design-led 25hours Hotel One Central. Building on last year’s sold-out debut, this year’s Beatport Presents IMS Dubai raises the bar with a sharpened speaker roster, expanded music programming, and a stronger platform for talent, ideas, and business flowing between MENA and the wider global music community.

Co-hosted by DJ, audio and producer Nooriyah and IMS Co-Founder and music industry icon Pete Tong, the program expands with the additions of artist speakers DJ Habibeats, Josh Baker, Nikka Lorak, Vanco, AYA, Gawdat and Sarah Hardan, building on previously announced global and regional artists including HUGEL, Nicole Moudaber, Bedouin, Misty, Rolbac, Megatronic and Jade. They’ll be joined by a range of leaders and creatives representing the most innovative and influential brands in the industry, including, IFPI, Music Nation, My Love Affair, YouTube, Spotify, Sony Music Publishing, TikTok and JDEED.

In the Music & Culture room, new sessions added to the programming will unpack everything from the ongoing evolution of regional and global scenes, to the creative processes behind some of the industry’s favorite acts. This includes:

  • The Pyramids Playbook: Staging Monumental Electronic Music Experiences Presented by Venture Lifestyle & P+US 
  • Mahraganat: From the Streets to the Mainstream Presented by Believe 
  • The Story Behind the Song of the Summer: Vanco ft AYA ‘Ma Tnsani’ – A global first interview of Vanco & AYA together discussing the track that took dancefloors by storm all around the world 
  • Is the DJ Booth the New Runway? Exploring the Intersection of Electronic Music & Fashion Presented By Istituto Marangoni 
  • AMA: Live Music In The MENA Region

Meanwhile, the Tech & Finance Room zeroes announces its first topics, including Rhythm & Return: Valuing Music as an Asset and Tokenization of Music: 101 to Music in Gaming & Virtual Concerts: State of Market, as well as a Beatport Connect afternoon focused on music production, including an insightful conversation between Josh Baker and Pete Tong. Pete Tong DJ Academy will also be running a very special session delving into Nicole Moudaber’s studio process and DJ Mag will be hosting one of their renowned How To DJ workshops live with DJ Habibeats. The Tech & Finance Room will spotlight the future of music and blockchain with participation from Beatport.io, Polkadot, and Avalanche. Together, these innovators are driving conversations around how Web3, NFTs, and decentralized technologies are reshaping artist engagement, fan experiences, and the economics of electronic music. From Beatport.io which was launched on Polkadot to Avalanche’s high-speed blockchain solutions, they will host a session exploring how across the Middle East, a new wave of producers, DJs, and sound innovators is redefining electronic music.

On the 6th floor, Thursday will be hosted by Ibiza Global Radio & The Sandy Times, followed by Mixmag UAE and Beat FM on Friday. Expect a full day of DJ performances highlighting the region’s diverse sounds. Between meetings, delegates can rewind and connect at the Jameson Lounge, a vibrant space featuring the brand’s signature green aesthetic and refreshing serve of Jameson signature drinks. As part of Jameson Connects, the lounge will host the Green Sofa Stage, a creative hub where artists and music lovers come together to share stories, spark conversations, and celebrate emerging talents. The activation highlights Jameson’s vision in the region to move beyond being known solely as a whiskey brand, demonstrating its commitment to cultural advocacy within a key passion point: music. Through its experiential platform, Jameson Connects, the brand continues to go beyond the glass, not only staying culturally relevant but actively shaping and celebrating local culture.

Beatport Presents IMS Dubai and Pete Tong DJ Academy are also in search of the next rising star in electronic music. One talented DJ will win the chance to perform live at Beatport Presents IMS Dubai during the summit. The winner will also receive a 1-year PRO Scholarship from the Pete Tong DJ Academy, granting full access to DJ, Production, and Mix/Mastering courses, and a Beatport Presents IMS Dubai Delegate Badge.

Applications are now open until October 22 via petetong-djacademy.com/beatport-presents-ims-dubai/

IMS Accelerator, powered by KOR Protocol, also returns, spotlighting the next wave of music-tech founders. Through this programme one start-up will receive access to mentors, strategic partnerships, an opportunity to present on state plus invaluable hands-on business guidance from influential industry leaders. Applications for this programme are open now, for more information, visit the IMS Dubai website.

DJ Habibeats joins us at the summit across numerous sessions including The Habibification of House Music: Navigating The Line Between Appreciation & Appropriation, he says “I’m excited to be speaking at Beatport Presents IMS Dubai and to share ideas with such a diverse community of music professionals. It is a really exciting moment for electronic music across the region, and gatherings like this give us the chance to connect, learn, and help shape the future of the scene together”.

Pre the summit the action kicks-off in the city’s music and tech scene with UNTOLD DUBAI 2025 from the 6th to the 9th of November, and Butterfly Carnival on the 8th & 9th of November, as we all as pre IMS Dubai on the 11th of November DSRPTD Radio presents GPI’s Global Music Festival; Uniting Art & Culture with the UNESCO endorsed Global Panorama Project; Art & Culture SDG for Equal Opportunities and Empowering Talents with Dubai Tech Tuesdays opening party of the Global Music Festival featuring Nikka Lorak (With the announcement of the release of the clipping edition of DJ Mag Latinoamerica’s editorial of DJ Mag Brasil’s coverage of Tomorrowland’s Sustainability Journey from Love Tomorrow 2025 which will be announced with the release of the Climate Summit 2025 Global Report at COP30 Brasil in a press conference by the SDGs Global Panorama Project with the UNESCO in a public live streaming publicly accessible) at Belcanto Terrace Dubai Opera which will host the announcement of Emirates Fashion Week co-hosting their after party with the Global Music Festival. Also highlights by Raphael Aflalo, CEO of My Love Affair agency, and Co-Founder of DJaayz by Cathy Guetta, Volker Issbrucker, Co-founder of Yoona AI and Yoonaverse; official streaming and programme content of Berlin Fashion Week, and DSRPTD Games illustration of the emulation DXB Dubai Police Ops The Game showcasing Music in Gaming, In-Game Festivals & Concerts with Fashion Shows, Storylines, and Missions.

When the sun sets over the summit, the action will continue in leading venues across Dubai.  Delegate badges unlock access to the Official Pre-Party with Nicole Moudaber at Reunion (Nov 12), a Beatport Live session with a surprise lineup of the regions most exciting talent taking delegates on a musical journey with artists from Jordan & Lebanon to Egypt, Qatar and beyond (Nov 13)

IMS Dubai week doesn’t just build up with a blast, infused with exciting pre-party and events within the summit. It seals with Beatport Live: Sunset Sessions (Nov 14) with more surprise guests, plus a curated calendar of showcases across the city’s most iconic venues from Adriatique present X at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience to Surf Club, Be Beach, Monkey Bar and more.

The final remaining Beatport Presents IMS Dubai badges are available to purchase now from the IMS Dubai website, with an exclusive 20% off with promo code (TechTuesday20), and discounted badges available for Under 27s, full-time students and Persons of Determination.

Music & Culture Room Sessions A-Z

AMA: Live Music In The MENA Region 

Closing Keynote – Elie Saba, AddMind 

Diaspora: Arab Music Around the World 

Get Played, Get Paid Part 2: Royalties in the Middle East Presented by AFEM: Association for Electronic Music 

Going Against The Grain: Trailblazers of SWANA’s Underground Sound 

Is the DJ Booth the New Runway? Exploring the Intersection of Electronic Music & Fashion Presented By Istituto Marangoni 

Keynote Interview – Nicole Moudaber 

Keynote Interview: HUGEL 

Leading by Example: The Power of Female Role Models in Music Presented By Little Pink Book 

Maharaganat. From The Streets To The Mainstream Presented by Believe 

Market Focus: Lebanon 

No Scene Without the Scene: Investing in Grassroots for Long-Term Impact 

Raving Dubai: Club Culture in the Middle East’s Most International City 

Spotlight Session: Addmind 

Spotlight Session: DXB Gossip 

Spotlight Session: Factory People 

Spotlight Session: MDLBEAST Foundation 

Spotlight Session: Surf Club 

The Habibification of House Music; Navigating the Line Between Appreciation & Appropriation 

The Importance & Impact of Homegrown Festivals 

The Past, Present & Future of MENA Nightlife Presented by SceneNoise 

The Pyramids Playbook: Staging Monumental Electronic Music Experiences Presented by Venture Lifestyle & P+US. 

The Story Behind The Song of the Summer; Vanco ft AYA ‘Ma Tnsani’

Delegate badges are available now at an exclusive 20% off with promo code (TechTuesday20) via the official IMS Dubai website.

About International Music Summit 

International Music Summit (IMS) was created in 2007 by five influential industry professionals. A thought-leadership platform for industry, culture, and education in electronic music, the organisation champions ethical and sustainable growth and aims to be a catalyst for positive progress and transformation from the boardroom to the dancefloor. The flagship annual event of IMS, IMS Ibiza, unites thousands of delegates from across the global ecosystem of electronic music, incorporating a three-day summit, the IMS Business Report, and the iconic IMS Dalt Vila closing celebration at the island’s UNESCO World Heritage Site. IMS Ibiza is co-hosted by Pete Tong and Jaguar (both BBC Radio 1), alongside long-term sponsor AlphaTheta.

About The Beatport Group 

Beatport is the world’s largest music store for DJs. Since 2004, it has supported the global DJ community by connecting them with fans and providing the tools to elevate their careers. Through Beatport Live & Interactive, the brand delivers unique live event experiences that deepen the connection between artists and audiences. Its online editorial platform, Beatportal, celebrates and amplifies electronic music culture worldwide. Beatport also leads key community initiatives, including the $150,000 annual Diversity + Parity Fund and Beatport Next, its flagship artist development program, both reflecting a commitment to building a more inclusive, representative, and forward-thinking electronic music industry.

25hours Hotel One Central – Dubai 

Perched in the heart of Dubai, facing the iconic Museum of the Future, 25hours Hotel One Central brings a fresh and unconventional spirit to the city. Located in the Dubai World Trade Centre and steps away from the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) , the hotel is perfectly positioned—just three metro stops from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and a 15-minute drive from the beach. Rooted in storytelling, the hotel reimagines the ancient Bedouin tradition of the Hakawati—the desert storyteller—through bold design, cultural references, and immersive experiences. A hub for locals and travellers alike, 25hours invites guests to come as they are, offering a playful and relaxed take on hospitality in a city known for its classic luxury. Whether you’re here for work or play, every corner of the hotel is an invitation to connect, explore, and be part of the story.

Source: https://coinedition.com/beatport-presents-ims-dubai-2025-reveals-latest-lineup-panels-night-programming/

