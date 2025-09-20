The post ‘Beauty In Black’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Crime Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler Perry had a good run with the second season of his series, Beauty and Black, landing on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a while, but now it’s been unseated by a new, pretty high-profile production. That would be Black Rabbit, not to be confused with another Netflix original drama, Black Doves. This one does not star Keira Knightley, but Jude Law and Jason Bateman, with Bateman having recently played the villain in one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Carry-On. Here’s the synopsis: “When the owner of the hottest restaurant in New York allows his troubled brother to return to the family business, he opens the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built.” The Bear, but with crime! I mean not really, but that’s how it sounds, at least. This is an eight episode, allegedly limited series with anywhere from 45 to 68(!) minute episodes, though these days I believe something is a limited series when I see it, as it’s becoming common for any well-performing one to land a second season eventually. Black Rabbit is reviewing…fine. It has a positive 65% from critics and a 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, which I’d say is about as average as you get on the platform. Worth watching, probably, at the very least. As for Beauty in Black, that show was already renewed for season 3. It should be out in 2026 some time, as there is not a long gap between those seasons. Despite being the #1 show in America, it has been entirely ignored by critics. It has a single review. One. It’s positive! 100% score, hooray! The rest of the list has Wednesday at #3, continuing to rack up views in the wake of the second half of… The post ‘Beauty In Black’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Crime Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler Perry had a good run with the second season of his series, Beauty and Black, landing on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a while, but now it’s been unseated by a new, pretty high-profile production. That would be Black Rabbit, not to be confused with another Netflix original drama, Black Doves. This one does not star Keira Knightley, but Jude Law and Jason Bateman, with Bateman having recently played the villain in one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Carry-On. Here’s the synopsis: “When the owner of the hottest restaurant in New York allows his troubled brother to return to the family business, he opens the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built.” The Bear, but with crime! I mean not really, but that’s how it sounds, at least. This is an eight episode, allegedly limited series with anywhere from 45 to 68(!) minute episodes, though these days I believe something is a limited series when I see it, as it’s becoming common for any well-performing one to land a second season eventually. Black Rabbit is reviewing…fine. It has a positive 65% from critics and a 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, which I’d say is about as average as you get on the platform. Worth watching, probably, at the very least. As for Beauty in Black, that show was already renewed for season 3. It should be out in 2026 some time, as there is not a long gap between those seasons. Despite being the #1 show in America, it has been entirely ignored by critics. It has a single review. One. It’s positive! 100% score, hooray! The rest of the list has Wednesday at #3, continuing to rack up views in the wake of the second half of…

‘Beauty In Black’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Crime Show

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:55
1
1$0.011653-11.65%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03461-4.68%
Perry
PERRY$0.0013341+0.03%
GET
GET$0.007511-4.28%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3514+3.78%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Tyler Perry had a good run with the second season of his series, Beauty and Black, landing on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a while, but now it’s been unseated by a new, pretty high-profile production.

That would be Black Rabbit, not to be confused with another Netflix original drama, Black Doves. This one does not star Keira Knightley, but Jude Law and Jason Bateman, with Bateman having recently played the villain in one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Carry-On. Here’s the synopsis:

The Bear, but with crime! I mean not really, but that’s how it sounds, at least. This is an eight episode, allegedly limited series with anywhere from 45 to 68(!) minute episodes, though these days I believe something is a limited series when I see it, as it’s becoming common for any well-performing one to land a second season eventually.

Black Rabbit is reviewing…fine. It has a positive 65% from critics and a 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, which I’d say is about as average as you get on the platform. Worth watching, probably, at the very least.

As for Beauty in Black, that show was already renewed for season 3. It should be out in 2026 some time, as there is not a long gap between those seasons. Despite being the #1 show in America, it has been entirely ignored by critics. It has a single review. One. It’s positive! 100% score, hooray!

The rest of the list has Wednesday at #3, continuing to rack up views in the wake of the second half of season 2 airing. It’s put up huge numbers, even if it probably won’t match season 1. Season 3 will start filming early next year. Adolescence has reappeared on the list due to its loads of Emmy wins and people wanting to check it out after the fact. I think most of them are going to be pretty amazed. New seasons of licensed shows SWAT and Heartland are bringing up the rear here.

We are heading toward Stranger Things season 5 time later this fall with its weirdly broken-into-three-parts season that will begin in November and air two more parts during December holidays. But we still have a ways to go until then.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/19/beauty-in-black-dethroned-in-netflixs-top-10-list-by-a-new-crime-show/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion