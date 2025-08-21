Beijing Court Sentences Defendant for USDT Money Laundering

Key Points: Beijing court sentences Liu for using USDT in money laundering.

Three-year, six-month sentence for Laundering.

Court warns against illicit crypto transactions in China.

The Beijing Second Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Liu to 3.5 years for using USDT transactions to conceal criminal proceeds, highlighting continued Chinese enforcement against crypto-forged money laundering.

This case underscores China’s stringent stance on cryptocurrency misuse, emphasizing severe penalties and reinforcing USDT’s role in illicit activity amid tightening legal frameworks.

Beijing Court Ruling: 3.5-Year Sentence for Crypto Laundering

The Beijing Second Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Liu to 3 years and 6 months for using USDT to launder funds. Liu sold USDT knowing the funds were fraudulently obtained. Liu was fined 40,000 yuan with his illegal gains confiscated.

Chinese authorities emphasize aggressive prosecution against cryptocurrency misuse. This strict enforcement reflects efforts to curb illegal financial activities. China’s judiciary continues to monitor illicit crypto transactions intensively for potential money laundering schemes.

China’s Continuous Crackdown on Cryptocurrency Fraud Since 2021

Did you know? China continues a strong stance against crypto fraud since 2021, seizing digital assets in major cases.

As of August 21, 2025, USDT maintains a market cap of 167.04 billion with a trading volume of 124.09 billion, reporting minimal price changes over 90 days. This data highlights stable adoption and demand in volatile crypto markets.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:04 UTC on August 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests financial and regulatory pressures may influence crypto trade practices in China. This case reinforces the need for strict compliance and asset transparency in international cryptocurrency adoption, sustaining global regulatory alignment.