Beijing Court Sentences Defendant for USDT Money Laundering

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 13:08
Key Points:
  • Beijing court sentences Liu for using USDT in money laundering.
  • Three-year, six-month sentence for Laundering.
  • Court warns against illicit crypto transactions in China.

The Beijing Second Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Liu to 3.5 years for using USDT transactions to conceal criminal proceeds, highlighting continued Chinese enforcement against crypto-forged money laundering.

Magacoin Fiancne

This case underscores China’s stringent stance on cryptocurrency misuse, emphasizing severe penalties and reinforcing USDT’s role in illicit activity amid tightening legal frameworks.

Beijing Court Ruling: 3.5-Year Sentence for Crypto Laundering

The Beijing Second Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Liu to 3 years and 6 months for using USDT to launder funds. Liu sold USDT knowing the funds were fraudulently obtained. Liu was fined 40,000 yuan with his illegal gains confiscated.

Chinese authorities emphasize aggressive prosecution against cryptocurrency misuse. This strict enforcement reflects efforts to curb illegal financial activities. China’s judiciary continues to monitor illicit crypto transactions intensively for potential money laundering schemes.

China’s Continuous Crackdown on Cryptocurrency Fraud Since 2021

Did you know? China continues a strong stance against crypto fraud since 2021, seizing digital assets in major cases.

As of August 21, 2025, USDT maintains a market cap of 167.04 billion with a trading volume of 124.09 billion, reporting minimal price changes over 90 days. This data highlights stable adoption and demand in volatile crypto markets.

tether-usdt-daily-chart-265

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:04 UTC on August 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests financial and regulatory pressures may influence crypto trade practices in China. This case reinforces the need for strict compliance and asset transparency in international cryptocurrency adoption, sustaining global regulatory alignment.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/beijing-court-usdt-money-laundering-case/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
