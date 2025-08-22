Beijing Court Sentences Liu for Crypto Money Laundering

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 01:01
Key Points:
  • Liu sentenced for laundering USDT funds through crypto in Beijing.
  • Part of China’s intensified crackdown on crypto-related crimes.
  • Sentencing deterrent highlights risks in crypto transactions.

The Beijing Second Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Liu to three years and six months in prison for concealing criminal proceeds through USDT transactions, emphasizing China’s crackdown on crypto-related money laundering.

Liu’s conviction underscores China’s rigorous legal stance on virtual currency misuse, warning of severe penalties for financial improprieties facilitated through digital assets like USDT.

China’s Crackdown on Crypto Crimes: Historical and Market Insights

According to CoinMarketCap, Tether (USDT) holds a market cap of $167 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $118 billion, marking an 11.37% decrease. Price fluctuations over 24 hours show a minimal decrease of -0.04%, reflecting its stable nature.

Coincu research indicates potential regulatory tightening in China, affecting cryptocurrency operations. Experts predict that China’s measures could influence global conversations around stablecoin regulations, given the role of USDT in money laundering cases.

Market Observations and Future Implications

Market observers noted the case’s impact on the heightened awareness of cryptocurrency’s potential misuse. Although no public statements were made by industry leaders, analysts suggest increased caution in China’s crypto community regarding illegal transaction involvement.

tether-usdt-daily-chart-266

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:34 UTC on August 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Following the ruling, Chinese authorities reiterated the severe legal consequences for assisting in laundering activities through digital currencies. They stressed that crypto could not shield illegal activities from law enforcement.

