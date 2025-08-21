Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars

China’s industry ministry has scheduled meetings with solar energy firms to address price wars and excess production capacity. The meetings are part of Xi Jinping’s government’s moves to curb price wars among solar and renewable energy tech firms.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is set to meet with solar companies on Wednesday and Thursday to address the growing concerns around price wars and excess production capacity in the renewable energy sector, according to media outlet Yicai.

These discussions are expected to focus on developing strategies to stabilize the market across important parts of the solar supply chain.

Chinese ministry holds meetings with solar firms

On Tuesday, officials from several influential state bodies met with stakeholders in what marked at least the second of such high-level meetings in as many months. Attendees included representatives from the Central Social Work Department, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the state-owned assets regulator, the energy regulator, and key power generation companies.

For a long time, China has been the world’s dominant player in renewable energy manufacturing, especially solar technology. Its companies are responsible for majorly producing polysilicon, silicon wafers, and solar modules globally. This dominance has, however, led to fierce domestic competition, resulting in a price war that has reduced profit margins across the industry.

The current round of discussions aims to address destructive pricing practices and the structural imbalance of supply and demand. The ministry seeks to establish a system that could limit reckless competition and encourage consolidation.

Proposed fund aims to reform polysilicon production

Chinese producers of polysilicon are currently in talks to establish a $7B fund targeted at reducing excess supply in the sector. According to Yicai, the fund will be used to acquire and permanently shut down about one-third of existing production capacity while restructuring parts of the industry.

Despite continued growth in global solar demand, China’s relentless expansion of production capacity has surpassed consumption, pushing many producers into financial distress. The proposed consolidation could provide a temporary relief by cutting supply, stabilizing prices, and preserving the viability of remaining firms.

Policymakers are expected to support this kind of market-led restructuring as a way of restoring balance without direct administrative intervention.

This week’s meetings show that authorities in Beijing are taking a more hands-on approach to act decisively since voluntary measures have proven insufficient. However, if those interventions work out, it will definitely affect its global solar manufacturing dominance and domestic industry stability, which would have extensive implications for Chinese firms and global renewable energy markets that depend on them.

