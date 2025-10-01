Beijing's first digital RMB-backed loan is launched

PANews reported on October 1st that according to Shell Finance, under the guidance of the National Financing Guarantee Fund, the Beijing Reinsurance Company facilitated the successful implementation of a digital RMB-backed loan between Guohua Guarantee and Beijing Rural Commercial Bank. As Beijing's first digital RMB bank-guaranteed risk-sharing batch guaranteed loan, it not only demonstrates the innovative application of digital RMB in financing and guarantee scenarios, but also promotes the upgrade of currency and payment systems in the digital age. The digital RMB financing and guarantee business, a 1 million yuan credit line provided by Guohua Guarantee to a Beijing energy company, is based on an innovative digital RMB industry-financial model implemented by "Kunpeng Express Payment," a digital financial technology company under China National Petroleum Corporation. After obtaining loan approval from Guohua Guarantee and Beijing Rural Commercial Bank, the borrowing enterprise receives the guaranteed loan through its digital RMB wallet and uses it for purposes such as employee salary payments. Compared to traditional financing and guarantee models, digital RMB-backed loans offer advantages such as fast payment, traceability, and tamper-proofing. PANews reported on October 1st that according to Shell Finance, under the guidance of the National Financing Guarantee Fund, the Beijing Reinsurance Company facilitated the successful implementation of a digital RMB-backed loan between Guohua Guarantee and Beijing Rural Commercial Bank. As Beijing's first digital RMB bank-guaranteed risk-sharing batch guaranteed loan, it not only demonstrates the innovative application of digital RMB in financing and guarantee scenarios, but also promotes the upgrade of currency and payment systems in the digital age. The digital RMB financing and guarantee business, a 1 million yuan credit line provided by Guohua Guarantee to a Beijing energy company, is based on an innovative digital RMB industry-financial model implemented by "Kunpeng Express Payment," a digital financial technology company under China National Petroleum Corporation. After obtaining loan approval from Guohua Guarantee and Beijing Rural Commercial Bank, the borrowing enterprise receives the guaranteed loan through its digital RMB wallet and uses it for purposes such as employee salary payments. Compared to traditional financing and guarantee models, digital RMB-backed loans offer advantages such as fast payment, traceability, and tamper-proofing.