Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko orders officials to fast-track clear crypto regulations and supervisory systems

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 06:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.09971+1.19%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01541+1.04%

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is urging government officials to speed up the process of cryptocurrency regulation. 

The rapid expansion of the cryptocurrency industry in Belarus has led its President to urge for more precise and comprehensive rules.

Lukashenko pushes Belarusian regulators to speed up crypto regulation

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has ordered government officials to urgently finalize rules for regulating digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. Speaking at a government conference on the development of the digital economy, Lukashenko emphasized the need for clear oversight systems and transparent standards to guide the country’s crypto sector.

He stated that the cryptocurrency industry, though it was full of opportunities, was developing faster than the country’s legislation.

“The task of the state in these conditions is to determine understandable, transparent rules of the game and mechanisms for control in this sphere,” Lukashenko said. He added that regulation is necessary because the field is still relatively new for Belarus, despite earlier efforts to regulate it.

Back in 2023, Lukashenko gave initial instructions to create comprehensive rules for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. However, he pointed out that he has yet to see approved documents on his desk.

At present, the Hi-Tech Park oversees the creation, issuance, sale, and purchase of tokens in Belarus, operating under Ordinance No. 8, which originally functioned as the foundation of the country’s digital economy. Lukashenko acknowledged that while this system has been valuable, it no longer fully addresses the challenges posed by the industry’s rapid expansion.

Investor protection concerns

An unscheduled inspection the State Control Committee found and highlighted several problems in the operation of cryptocurrency platforms in Belarus. The findings showed that the sector still requires “finer tuning.” According to Lukashenko, violations were found in the registration of financial transactions.

He said that a key concern is the outflow of money from Belarusian investors. “Monetary assets of Belarusian investors that are transferred abroad do not return in half of the cases. It won’t do,” Lukashenko stated during the conference. The president stated that the situation undermines both financial stability and trust in the system.

Despite his warnings, Lukashenko does not intend to block Belarus from digital innovation. On the contrary, he said that new regulations should support legitimate businesses, encourage investment, and maintain the country’s reputation as a “digital haven.”

“The key, principled moments of the new regulations must allow bona fide commercial entities from Belarus and foreign investors to continue working calmly,” Lukashenko explained. He added that a balanced approach would provide stability and security not only for the state but also for citizens and the private sector.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.09963+1.08%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0165+8.19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.122+2.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the
Neiro
NEIRO$0.0010982+7.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1521+44.99%
Ethereum
ETH$4,304.33+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 22:44
Share
AVAX Struggles at $27 & ADA Eyes $1 But BlockDAG’s Miner Deliveries is Proof that It’s the Best Crypto to Buy Today

AVAX Struggles at $27 & ADA Eyes $1 But BlockDAG’s Miner Deliveries is Proof that It’s the Best Crypto to Buy Today

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/avax-struggles-ada-nears-1-blockdags-19-6k-miners-make-it-best-bet-for-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016727+3.50%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.46+1.45%
Cardano
ADA$0.8318+2.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

AVAX Struggles at $27 & ADA Eyes $1 But BlockDAG’s Miner Deliveries is Proof that It’s the Best Crypto to Buy Today

Fintech Firm Fiserv Taps PayPal and Circle to Power Its Stablecoin Initiative

Senate Banking Committee Releases Updated Draft Crypto Market Structure Bill