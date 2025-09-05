Belarus President Lukashenko calls for clearer crypto framework

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed lawmakers to create clear and transparent rules for the country’s cryptocurrency market.

According to a Friday report by the local news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Lukashenko said during a recent government conference that it is important for Belarus to keep up with trends. He said:

Lukashenko pointed out that in 2023, he “gave a number of instructions to ensure comprehensive regulation of the sphere of digital tokens and cryptocurrencies.” He was referring to the Belarusian Presidential Decree No. 80, which called for developing a national crypto framework.

