Belarusian President calls for accelerated development of cryptocurrency regulation

PANews reported on September 5th, according to BelTA, that Belarusian President Lukashenko instructed relevant departments at a government meeting to develop transparent rules and regulatory mechanisms for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. He emphasized that the sector is currently primarily managed by Hi-Tech Park in accordance with Document No. 8, "Regulations on the Development of the Digital Economy," but that in practice, there are issues such as capital flowing overseas without repatriation. The president called for clearer responsibilities for the government and Hi-Tech Park, as well as the development of new regulations to ensure financial security and legitimate business operations.

