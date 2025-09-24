Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to PR Newswire, encrypted computing development company Belfort announced the completion of a $6 million seed round of financing, led by Vsquared Ventures, with participation from Anagram, Protocol VC, Inovia Capital, Syndicate One, Prototype, Credibly Neutral, and Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean and Naval Ravikant. The company supports data processing in encrypted form and can be applied to blockchain, finance, healthcare, government operations and other fields.
