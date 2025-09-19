TLDR Belgium and Kazakhstan explore cooperation on AI, digital assets, and sustainable development. Kazakhstan aims to lead Central Asia in digital transformation and tech. Belgium to offer expertise in satellite monitoring and space sector. Bilateral trade and investments between Belgium and Kazakhstan are on the rise. Belgium has expressed interest in collaborating with Kazakhstan as [...] The post Belgium and Kazakhstan Discuss Growing Ties in Digitalization and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Belgium and Kazakhstan explore cooperation on AI, digital assets, and sustainable development. Kazakhstan aims to lead Central Asia in digital transformation and tech. Belgium to offer expertise in satellite monitoring and space sector. Bilateral trade and investments between Belgium and Kazakhstan are on the rise. Belgium has expressed interest in collaborating with Kazakhstan as [...] The post Belgium and Kazakhstan Discuss Growing Ties in Digitalization and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.

Belgium and Kazakhstan Discuss Growing Ties in Digitalization and AI

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 19:51
TLDR

  • Belgium and Kazakhstan explore cooperation on AI, digital assets, and sustainable development.
  • Kazakhstan aims to lead Central Asia in digital transformation and tech.
  • Belgium to offer expertise in satellite monitoring and space sector.
  • Bilateral trade and investments between Belgium and Kazakhstan are on the rise.

Belgium has expressed interest in collaborating with Kazakhstan as the Central Asian nation accelerates its digital transformation. A recent meeting between Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, and Birgit Stevens, the director-general for Bilateral Relations at Belgium’s Federal Public Service, discussed mutual interests in digitalization, AI, and sustainable development. Both parties are eager to strengthen ties in these areas, potentially opening up new avenues for technological and economic cooperation.

During the discussion, Vassilenko shared Kazakhstan’s digital transformation blueprint, which includes plans for a Ministry for AI and a pilot project called CryptoCity for digital assets. He highlighted the country’s ambition to become a leader in emerging technologies, with the ultimate goal of competing on a global scale. Belgium’s interest in these initiatives suggests that both countries are preparing to develop practical collaborations that can boost each nation’s capabilities in these rapidly evolving fields.

Kazakhstan’s Digital Transformation Agenda

Kazakhstan’s digital transformation is central to its economic future, with a clear focus on AI, blockchain, and cryptoassets. The country aims to leverage digital technologies to enhance its infrastructure, business environment, and public services.

In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of AI and blockchain in driving the country’s future development.

One of Kazakhstan’s key goals is to establish itself as the regional leader for emerging technologies in Central Asia. The launch of a digital asset fund and plans for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) further illustrate the country’s commitment to integrating digital assets into its economy. These steps will likely make Kazakhstan an attractive partner for international collaborations in the digital space.

Belgium’s Support in AI, Space, and Sustainable Development

Belgium has shown particular interest in Kazakhstan’s digital and AI initiatives. Stevens noted that Belgium is ready to provide technical support, particularly in the areas of satellite monitoring and space technology, where Belgium has significant expertise.

The Belgian space company Aerospacelab, for example, is planning to produce 500 satellites annually, which could be a valuable resource for Kazakhstan as it develops its infrastructure for digital governance and natural resource management.

In addition, Belgium is keen to collaborate on water resource management and the development of the Middle Corridor, which aims to improve cross-border transport across Central Asia. These projects align with Kazakhstan’s broader goals of sustainable development and the promotion of green growth.

Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Investments

The partnership between Belgium and Kazakhstan is already showing promising signs of growth. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $299 million in the first half of 2025, and it is expected to exceed $500 million by year-end.

Belgian investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded $13 billion since 2005, with 76 Belgian companies operating in the country. The cooperation on digital transformation and emerging technologies could further strengthen these economic ties.

As Kazakhstan continues to push forward with its digital transformation agenda, Belgium’s support could provide the technical expertise and strategic guidance necessary to achieve its ambitious goals. Both countries are positioning themselves as key players in the global digital economy, and their growing collaboration is likely to have a lasting impact on their economic and technological landscapes.

 

The post Belgium and Kazakhstan Discuss Growing Ties in Digitalization and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.

