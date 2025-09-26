The post Below $111K After GDP Revision; SOL, DOGE, AVAX, SUI Lead Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices took another leg lower on Thursday while crypto-related stocks sold off after U.S. economic growth was revised sharply higher. The U.S. government reported that gross domestic product expanded at a 3.8% annualized rate in the second quarter, up from 3.3% in the previous estimate and well above the 3% initially reported. Alongside, initial jobless claims tumbled to 218,000 from 232,000 the previous week and well below expectations for 235,000 — putting into question the idea that the employment market is weakening. The much-stronger than anticipated data tapered expectations for the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates further next month. Traders now assign a 17% chance the Fed keeps rates unchanged, up from 8% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to nearly 4.20% following the reports, highest in three weeks. That helped send U.S stocks lower, with the Nasdaq sliding more than 1%. It’s since trimmed that loss to 0.5%. Already trading weak over the past few days, BTC$109,255.14 plunged below $111,000 to its lowest price since early September before reversing to $111,500, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours. ETH$3,867.66 dipped below $4,000, down 4.5% over the past 24 hours, while SOL$194.05, DOGE$0.2233, AVAX$28.83, SUI$3.1286 suffered even steeper declines. After strongly outperforming bitcoin for several months, ETH has given up major ground, with the ETH/BTC ratio having returned to flat year-to-date versus up 20% four weeks ago. Solana’s (SOL) has been another recent favorite amid hype of newly formed digital asset treasury company’s and increased corporate adoption. It, though, is lower by 6% over the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the last week. Stocks lower Crypto-related stocks fell sharply across the board Thursday. Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate bitcoin holder, slid 4.5%, while crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) fell 4.1%.… The post Below $111K After GDP Revision; SOL, DOGE, AVAX, SUI Lead Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices took another leg lower on Thursday while crypto-related stocks sold off after U.S. economic growth was revised sharply higher. The U.S. government reported that gross domestic product expanded at a 3.8% annualized rate in the second quarter, up from 3.3% in the previous estimate and well above the 3% initially reported. Alongside, initial jobless claims tumbled to 218,000 from 232,000 the previous week and well below expectations for 235,000 — putting into question the idea that the employment market is weakening. The much-stronger than anticipated data tapered expectations for the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates further next month. Traders now assign a 17% chance the Fed keeps rates unchanged, up from 8% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to nearly 4.20% following the reports, highest in three weeks. That helped send U.S stocks lower, with the Nasdaq sliding more than 1%. It’s since trimmed that loss to 0.5%. Already trading weak over the past few days, BTC$109,255.14 plunged below $111,000 to its lowest price since early September before reversing to $111,500, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours. ETH$3,867.66 dipped below $4,000, down 4.5% over the past 24 hours, while SOL$194.05, DOGE$0.2233, AVAX$28.83, SUI$3.1286 suffered even steeper declines. After strongly outperforming bitcoin for several months, ETH has given up major ground, with the ETH/BTC ratio having returned to flat year-to-date versus up 20% four weeks ago. Solana’s (SOL) has been another recent favorite amid hype of newly formed digital asset treasury company’s and increased corporate adoption. It, though, is lower by 6% over the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the last week. Stocks lower Crypto-related stocks fell sharply across the board Thursday. Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate bitcoin holder, slid 4.5%, while crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) fell 4.1%.…

Below $111K After GDP Revision; SOL, DOGE, AVAX, SUI Lead Decline

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 07:37
Solana
SOL$196.41-6.04%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22636-4.85%
Avalanche
AVAX$28.66-11.65%
SUI
SUI$3.1566-5.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016922-1.36%

Crypto prices took another leg lower on Thursday while crypto-related stocks sold off after U.S. economic growth was revised sharply higher.

The U.S. government reported that gross domestic product expanded at a 3.8% annualized rate in the second quarter, up from 3.3% in the previous estimate and well above the 3% initially reported.

Alongside, initial jobless claims tumbled to 218,000 from 232,000 the previous week and well below expectations for 235,000 — putting into question the idea that the employment market is weakening.

The much-stronger than anticipated data tapered expectations for the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates further next month. Traders now assign a 17% chance the Fed keeps rates unchanged, up from 8% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to nearly 4.20% following the reports, highest in three weeks. That helped send U.S stocks lower, with the Nasdaq sliding more than 1%. It’s since trimmed that loss to 0.5%.

Already trading weak over the past few days, BTC$109,255.14 plunged below $111,000 to its lowest price since early September before reversing to $111,500, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours. ETH$3,867.66 dipped below $4,000, down 4.5% over the past 24 hours, while SOL$194.05, DOGE$0.2233, AVAX$28.83, SUI$3.1286 suffered even steeper declines.

After strongly outperforming bitcoin for several months, ETH has given up major ground, with the ETH/BTC ratio having returned to flat year-to-date versus up 20% four weeks ago.

Solana’s (SOL) has been another recent favorite amid hype of newly formed digital asset treasury company’s and increased corporate adoption. It, though, is lower by 6% over the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the last week.

Stocks lower

Crypto-related stocks fell sharply across the board Thursday. Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate bitcoin holder, slid 4.5%, while crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) fell 4.1%. Miners were hit even harder: Cipher Mining (CIFR), despite an early rally on Google AI hosting deal news, was down 9.4%, while HIVE Digital (HIVE), Bitdeer (BTDR), Bitfarms (BITF) plunged 6%-8%.

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) also retreated 4.4% and Galaxy Digital (GLXY) slid 3.7%, extending the weakness across the sector.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/25/bitcoin-falls-below-usd111k-crypto-stocks-plunge-as-gdp-revision-dampens-rate-cut-odds

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010425-2.48%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04638-12.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.512-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Share
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009738-32.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.67%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Share
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.161+480.50%
Aster
ASTER$1.8087-21.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.11136-3.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules