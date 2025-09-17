Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Announces Exit—Says He’s Being ‘Silenced’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:06
Threshold
T$0.01731+3.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.659+1.32%
Vice
VICE$0.02172+1.68%
GET
GET$0.007847-1.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08919+2.14%

Topline

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield announced his exit from the ice cream maker late on Tuesday, alleging that parent firm Unilever had taken away the company’s independence and “silenced” its activism on progressive issues.

Ben Cohen (L) and Jerry Greenfield (R), co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s, partnered with MoveOn to hand out free ice cream at Franklin Square in Philadelphia during their Scoop The Vote tour to get-out-the-vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats down the ballot.

Getty Images for MoveOn

Key Facts

The company’s other co-founder Ben Cohen shared Greenfield’s announcement on X, which said: “It’s with a broken heart that I’ve decided I can no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee of Ben & Jerry’s.”

Greenfield said the ice cream maker’s “independence to pursue our values,” which was guaranteed to him “when Unilever bought the company…is gone.”

The statement then attacked President Donald Trump’s administration, saying “our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.”

Greenfield said standing up for “justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important,” but alleged that “Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power.”

The Ben & Jerry’s co-founder then added: “If I can’t carry those values forward inside the company today, then I will carry them forward outside, with all the love and conviction I can.”

In addition to sharing Greenfield’s statement, Cohen wrote: “His legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced” by the Magnum Ice Cream Company, and followed it up with the hashtag “#FreeBenAndJerrys.”

Crucial Quote

“Love, equity, justice. They’re part of who Ben and I are, and they’ve always been the true foundation of Ben & Jerry’s. From the very beginning, Ben and I believed that our values and the pursuit of justice were more important than the company itself. If the company couldn’t stand up for the things we believed, then it wasn’t worth being a company at all,” Greenfield said.

How Has Ben & Jerry’s Parent Company Responded?

In a statement shared with various media outlets, the Unilever-owned Magnum Ice Cream Company—Ben & Jerry’s parent company—said: “We disagree with his perspective and have sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry’s powerful values-based position in the world.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/17/jerry-greenfield-of-ben–jerrys-exits-company-says-ice-cream-makers-activism-is-being-silenced/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16381+2.50%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249-0.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06953-27.76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589-3.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.555+7.06%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

XRP Price: First U.S. ETF Goes Live Thursday as Bulls Eye Breakout Above $3