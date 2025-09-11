Bending Spoons set to acquire Vimeo in major deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 04:07
Vimeo video platform agreed on Wednesday to be acquired by Bending Spoons in a $1.38 billion all-cash deal. The deal is pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The deal will also have to be approved by Vimeo shareholders and the company to obtain the required regulatory approvals. The video platform also said it will become a privately held company after the completion of the deal, and its shares will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange.

Vimeo believes an all-cash deal will deliver value for its shareholders

As part of the agreement, Vimeo shareholders expect to receive $7.85 per share in cash for each of the company’s capital stock that they own. As of market close on Tuesday, the firm’s per-share purchase price equates to a 91% premium over Vimeo’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price.

Chairman of Vimeo’s board, Glen Schiffman, said the board reviewed strategic alternatives and unanimously determined that an all-cash deal would deliver specific value to the company’s shareholders. He also believes the agreement positions the firm to advance its strategic roadmap as part of Bending Spoons. Schiffman is confident that Vimeo is the right long-term partner for its customers, employees, and brand.

Vimeo CEO Philip Moyer acknowledged that Bending Spoons respects his team, customers, and the creator community the company serves. He also revealed that Europe’s latest mobile app developer is committed to expanding Vimeo’s products across segments, including Self-Service, OTT/Vimeo Streaming, and Vimeo Enterprise.

Luca Ferrari, co-founder and CEO of Bending Spoons, revealed that they acquire companies with the expectation of owning and operating them indefinitely. He added that he looks forward to realizing Vimeo’s full potential in their collaboration. 

Ferrari disclosed that Bending Spoons is determined to invest in the U.S. and other priority markets after closing the deal. He also said the company wants to focus on achieving higher performance and reliability, which he believes will bring advanced features to more customers.

Vimeo said it doesn’t expect to hold the Q3 earnings call, but will continue to meet its applicable reporting obligations during the pre-close period. The firm said it will release a written Q3 earnings report in accordance with SEC rules.

Bending Spoons raises debt for more acquisitions

The Italian company also raised over 500 million euros in debt last month to advance its software acquisitions. The initiative was led by major banks including JPMorgan, Credit Agricole, and BNP Paribas. Other financial institutions participated, such as Bank of America, Barclays, Banco BPM, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho, Wells Fargo, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Société Générale.

According to a Bloomberg report, Ferrari said the initiative will be directed to acquiring another firm by early next year. The report also revealed that the debt includes a 350 million euro loan that Bending Spoons leveraged earlier this year. The source also suggested that the debt was supported by an additional 100 million euro facility aimed at advancing its investments.

The Milan-headquartered company acquired other companies, including note-taking and task management app Evernote, in 2022. The initiative led to Evernote laying off most of its U.S. and Chile staff as it moved operations to Europe the following year. The note-taking firm later shut down its Linux and older legacy versions of its app in 2024, placing heavy restrictions on its free tier.

The European company also acquired Brightcove for roughly $233 million last year. The company also secured a $600 million debt to fund the streaming platform’s acquisition while adding cash flow for future purchases. Bending Spoons has also acquired WeTransfer, Remini, Meetup, and Splice.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bending-spoons-set-to-acquire-vimeo/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
