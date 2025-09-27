bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025

DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 — bepay money, the next-generation cross-border payment platform, is set to announce its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 in Dubai, in partnership with Giakaa Capital.
Under the theme “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward,” the forum brings together representatives managing over $1 trillion in assets, alongside 100+ banks & payment institutions, 50+ industry speakers, 10+ main stage startup pitches, and 1,000+ professional attendees. The reward launch signals bepay money’s bold move to accelerate the adoption of digital assets across institutional and retail segments.
The $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program will be available to early users of bepay money’s global payment super app, offering incentives for transactions across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.
“Dubai’s position as a global financial hub makes it perfect for launching our $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program while demonstrating how bepay money enables fast, compliant cross-border transactions. This isn’t just about rewards; it’s about redefining cross-border finance for banks, institutions, and individuals alike,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “This forum provides an unparalleled platform to showcase our solutions to industry leaders, truly ‘Driving Financial Inclusion Forward.’”
Organized by Giakaa Capital, a hybrid venture capital firm building comprehensive innovation ecosystems that serve all stakeholders from startup funding to IPO. With an integrated model combining strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise, Giakaa empowers entrepreneurs to scale globally. Its investment focus is on Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.
The forum will host 1,000+ professionals, including $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives, 100+ banks & payment institutions, 50+ industry speakers, 10+ main stage startup pitches, and fintech innovators exploring the future of cross-border payments and banking.
bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments with a super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for banks, enterprises, and institutions, the platform delivers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and regulatory-grade compliance, empowering seamless capital movement worldwide.
Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm backing companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model connects entrepreneurs with strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise. Its investment focus is Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.
The Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 is the premier conference connecting banks, fintech innovators, and institutional investors to explore emerging trends, regulatory developments, and technological innovations shaping the future of payments and banking.
