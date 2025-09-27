bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025

DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 — bepay money, the next-generation cross-border payment platform, is set to announce its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 in Dubai, in partnership with Giakaa Capital.

Under the theme “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward,” the forum brings together representatives managing over $1 trillion in assets, alongside 100+ banks & payment institutions, 50+ industry speakers, 10+ main stage startup pitches, and 1,000+ professional attendees. The reward launch signals bepay money’s bold move to accelerate the adoption of digital assets across institutional and retail segments.

bepay money: Redefining Cross-Border Payments with Bitcoin Incentives

The $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program will be available to early users of bepay money’s global payment super app, offering incentives for transactions across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.

“Dubai’s position as a global financial hub makes it perfect for launching our $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program while demonstrating how bepay money enables fast, compliant cross-border transactions. This isn’t just about rewards; it’s about redefining cross-border finance for banks, institutions, and individuals alike,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “This forum provides an unparalleled platform to showcase our solutions to industry leaders, truly ‘Driving Financial Inclusion Forward.’”

Key features of bepay money

Unified Global Payment Rails – Instant, FX-free transfers across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets

– Instant, FX-free transfers across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets Non-Custodial Super Wallet – Single interface for stablecoin + fiat transactions, DeFi yield, tokenized assets, and daily utility payments

– Single interface for stablecoin + fiat transactions, DeFi yield, tokenized assets, and daily utility payments Bank & Enterprise Commerce Stack – Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins with instant settlement, AI-powered analytics, CRM, and treasury solutions

– Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins with instant settlement, AI-powered analytics, CRM, and treasury solutions On/Off Ramp & Tokenized Assets – Seamless conversion between crypto and fiat, with access to gold, real estate, and other tokenized investments

– Seamless conversion between crypto and fiat, with access to gold, real estate, and other tokenized investments Compliance-Ready Infrastructure – Built-in KYC/AML, fraud detection, and integration with UAE, USA, India, EU, and global financial standards

Event Highlights: “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward”

Institutional Capital Forum – Strategies for integrating digital assets and next-gen payment solutions for $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives

– Strategies for integrating digital assets and next-gen payment solutions for $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives Main Stage Startup Pitch Showcase – 10+ curated startups presenting to 100+ investors, with bepay money enabling instant cross-border execution

– 10+ curated startups presenting to 100+ investors, with bepay money enabling instant cross-border execution Innovation Theater by bepay money – Live demonstrations of enterprise-grade payment and treasury solutions

– Live demonstrations of enterprise-grade payment and treasury solutions Executive Roundtable – Exclusive session on transforming payments and financial operations for banks and institutions

– Exclusive session on transforming payments and financial operations for banks and institutions Regulatory Leadership Forum – Policymakers and compliance experts on shaping global payment and banking frameworks

– Policymakers and compliance experts on shaping global payment and banking frameworks Deal Flow Accelerator – Structured 1:1 meetings connecting high-potential projects with banks and capital allocators

Giakaa Capital: Building Innovation Ecosystems

Organized by Giakaa Capital, a hybrid venture capital firm building comprehensive innovation ecosystems that serve all stakeholders from startup funding to IPO. With an integrated model combining strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise, Giakaa empowers entrepreneurs to scale globally. Its investment focus is on Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

stated Omika Dubey, Managing Partner at Giakaa Capital.

Registration Open

The forum will host 1,000+ professionals, including $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives, 100+ banks & payment institutions, 50+ industry speakers, 10+ main stage startup pitches, and fintech innovators exploring the future of cross-border payments and banking.

Register now at: www.investpbforum.com

About bepay money

bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments with a super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for banks, enterprises, and institutions, the platform delivers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and regulatory-grade compliance, empowering seamless capital movement worldwide.

Visit: www.bepay.money

About Giakaa Capital

Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm backing companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model connects entrepreneurs with strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise. Its investment focus is Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

Visit: https://www.giakaacapital.com/

About Invest Payments & Banking Forum

The Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 is the premier conference connecting banks, fintech innovators, and institutional investors to explore emerging trends, regulatory developments, and technological innovations shaping the future of payments and banking.

Visit: https://www.investpbforum.com/