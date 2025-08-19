Bessent says interviews for ‘incredible group’ of potential Fed chairs will start after Labor Day

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:46
MemeCore
M$0.37563-8.36%
U
U$0.0208+1.96%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005203-12.90%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.767-2.76%
Boom
BOOM$0.01365-2.36%
Watch CNBC's full interview with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday he will begin interviewing candidates for Federal Reserve chair as soon as the White House whittles down what has suddenly become a crowded field.

In a CNBC “Squawk Box” interview, Bessent confirmed the race to replace current Chair Jerome Powell is between 11 candidates, an array that includes past and present central bank officials as well as economists, a White House advisor and a few Wall Street market experts.

“In terms of the interview process, we’ve announced 11 very strong candidates. I’m going to be meeting with them probably right after, Labor Day, and to start bringing down the list to present to President Trump,” he said. “It’s an incredible group.”

That list is believed to include current governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, White House economist Kevin Hassett and former governor Kevin Warsh. Strategists Rick Rieder of BlackRock and David Zervos of Jefferies also are part of the group, as well as economist Marc Sumerlin, former governor Larry Lindsey and former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Though Powell’s term does not end until May 2026, the White House is keen to get the process moving as it pushes an urgent need for interest rate cuts.

Bessent repeated the administration’s desire for easing, saying it would help the moribund U.S. housing market. Sales and new building have been weak, with low inventory pushing prices higher.

“If we keep constraining home building, then what kind of inflation does that create one or two years out?” he said. “So a big cut here could facilitate a boom or a pickup in home building, which will keep prices down one two years down the road.”

The Fed does not have a policy meeting again until Sept. 16-17, where it is widely expected to approve its first quarter percentage point reduction since December 2024. Bessent said he was not concerned about a producer price index reading for July that showed the largest monthly increase in three years, as he attributed much it to a rise in portfolio fees tied to higher stock market values.

Before then, Powell on Friday will give what is likely his final keynote address at the Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. That speech could focus on a review the Fed does every five years of its policy, but Powell also may choose to tip the Fed’s hand on the September vote.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/19/bessent-says-interviews-for-incredible-group-of-potential-fed-chairs-will-start-after-labor-day.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.499-2.30%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+6.60%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,034.68-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000129-19.37%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4763-1.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01844-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG