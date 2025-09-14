Latin America’s crypto story is pragmatic: stablecoins for purchasing power, remittances at scale, fast-growing fintech rails, and uneven regulation country-to-country. If you’re taking a project into the region, you’ll want a PR partner that can localize narratives (Spanish and Portuguese), work credibly with regional outlets, and blend PR with influencers and community.
Below are eight agencies with crypto/web3 chops and/or clear LATAM relevance.
Agency
Services Offered
Media/Influencer Strength
Event & Local Support
Best Fit For
Outset PR
PR, media monitoring, narrative strategy
Strong: publishes LATAM Crypto Media Report, identifies real outlet influence
Yes — research + side events (e.g., Stablecoin Conf.)
Projects needing data-driven LATAM PR & credibility
Coinbound
PR, influencer/KOL campaigns, content
Strong influencer reach + tier-1 crypto media
Limited local event focus
Global projects needing broad coverage + influencer push
MarketAcross
PR, content distribution, full-stack campaigns
Strong with top crypto publications
Yes — supports multi-country roadshows
Large launches needing end-to-end PR + marketing
Ninja Promo
PR, digital marketing, social, paid media
Broad, multi-channel
Moderate local support
Startups needing integrated PR + performance marketing
AWISEE (Crypto Marketing LatAm)
PR, influencer/KOL marketing, SEO
Strong LATAM KOL & local channels
Yes — regional focus
Teams wanting local KOL-first entry into LatAm
Melrose PR
PR, storytelling, executive visibility
Strong editorial and long-form media
Event comms mainly global
Founders seeking thought leadership + credibility
GuerrillaBuzz
PR, SEO, organic growth, community
Focus on organic + SEO, less KOL-heavy
Not region-specific
Early-stage projects needing sustained organic reach
Crowdcreate
PR, influencer marketing, investor outreach
Strong: broad network of KOLs/investors
Yes — event amplification
Teams focused on influencer + investor engagement
Outset PR has built a reputation as one of the few crypto-native agencies with dedicated expertise in Latin America. The agency consistently monitors media performance worldwide, with a particular focus on LATAM. Its proprietary internal media monitoring system tracks traffic and influence shifts across outlets, helping clients avoid “black box” packages and instead target the publications that matter.
The agency’s research is not theoretical. In 2025, Outset PR presented its Q2 LATAM Crypto Media Report, mapping which outlets gained, lost, or held the bulk of influence. This data-driven approach provides a reliable foundation for media planning, shaping campaigns around verifiable trends.
Outset PR also underscores its presence in the market through active participation in high-profile events. At the Stablecoin Conference 2025 in Mexico City, the agency co-hosted a VIP gathering with BitGo, sharing insights directly with regional leaders, entrepreneurs, and builders.
Why consider: Data-driven LATAM focus; publishes original research on the region’s crypto media landscape—useful for planning pitches where a handful of outlets concentrate most of the real reach.
Best for: Teams that want PR grounded in local media dynamics (avoid “black-box” placements) and need Spanish/Portuguese regional strategy.
Why consider: Long-standing crypto PR shop with deep media/influencer relationships across major web3 publications and creators; strong at funding/news cycles and thought-leadership programs.
Best for: Global coverage with web3-native angles; projects that want integrated PR + influencer reach, then localized for LATAM.
Why consider: “Full-stack” blockchain PR/marketing with a track record of campaign execution for large web3 brands; good fit when you need end-to-end support (from storytelling to amplification).
Best for: Larger launches or multi-country pushes where PR must pair with content distribution and event support (incl. LATAM stops).
Why consider: Broad crypto marketing + PR, including crisis comms, media planning, and performance add-ons; frequently listed among crypto PR/marketing leaders.
Best for: Startups/scale-ups wanting one team to run PR plus paid social/creative, with the ability to localize into Spanish/Portuguese.
Why consider: Explicit LATAM focus: influencer/KOL marketing, digital PR, SEO, and localized content; positions itself around Spanish/Portuguese market entry.
Best for: Projects that need KOL-led discovery in Mexico/Spanish-speaking LATAM and a separate Portuguese track for Brazil.
Why consider: Web3-native communications firm with long-form storytelling and executive visibility; known in conference circuits and industry media.
Best for: Founders needing thought leadership, narrative development, and tier-one trade coverage that can then be localized for LATAM.
Why consider: PR + SEO + organic community growth for blockchain startups; emphasis on non-paywalled visibility and content strategies that rank.
Best for: Early-stage teams that need sustained organic traction (search + community) to complement press in Spanish/Portuguese.
Why consider: Web3 PR plus one of the larger influencer/investor networks; packages that combine media, YouTube/Twitter creators, and event amplification—useful for region-specific pushes.
Best for: Campaigns that hinge on influencer distribution across Spanish/Portuguese channels and investor/KOL outreach ahead of listings or product drops.
Media concentration: LATAM crypto media reach is consolidating—opt for agencies that plan against actual traffic/influence, not vanity lists.
Regulatory nuance: Ask for playbooks by country (e.g., Brazil’s evolving rules vs. Mexico/Argentina).
Influencer/KOL lanes: LATAM discovery often runs through YouTube/Twitter/Telegram; confirm creator access by country and language.
Measurement: Request outlet-level reporting (UU, geo split, backlinks), sentiment, and assisted conversions—not just “as seen in.”
Events: If you’re timing around high-profile gatherings (e.g., stablecoin or exchange conferences), ask for side-event support + local media briefings.
Guaranteed placements: Be cautious with black-box packages. Ask how outlet lists are built and whether they match LATAM’s current traffic distribution and market momentum. Recent reporting shows consolidation—spray-and-pray lists waste budget.
For Latin America, effective crypto PR isn’t just “translate and pitch.” It’s narrative + native language + the right 6–10 outlets and creators—timed around product and liquidity moments. The agencies above each bring a different angle; the best fit depends on whether you need investor/KOL reach, executive visibility, or country-by-country adoption.
