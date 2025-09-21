BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first […] The post Best Altcoins for Infrastructure Growth as BitGo’s IPO Puts Crypto Custody in the Spotlight  appeared first on Coindoo.BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first […] The post Best Altcoins for Infrastructure Growth as BitGo’s IPO Puts Crypto Custody in the Spotlight  appeared first on Coindoo.

Best Altcoins for Infrastructure Growth as BitGo’s IPO Puts Crypto Custody in the Spotlight

By: Coindoo
2025/09/21 01:09
BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first dedicated crypto custodian to make that leap.

The Palo Alto firm is no lightweight either: it secured $90.3B in assets and reported $4.19B in revenue during the first half of 2025.

Those numbers matter because they show how far the industry has come in terms of trust, regulation, and mainstream acceptance. Custody is no longer just a niche service for whales, but a vital piece of crypto infrastructure.

That context sets the stage for new projects that want to shape the same space. Here are some of the best altcoins to watch, which are leaning directly into infrastructure, security, and institutional trust.

Why BitGo’s IPO Matters for the Market

BitGo’s decision to file for a U.S. IPO signals that regulators and investors are finally ready to treat crypto infrastructure as a serious business.

With Goldman Sachs and Citigroup underwriting the deal, the listing is a landmark moment that could open the door for other custodians, exchanges, and wallet providers.

Revenue growth has been strong, even if profits have dipped, showing institutions are driving adoption. This comes in a year where other big players like Etoro, Figure, and Circle have also tapped public markets.

The message is clear: the gates are open for crypto firms that can demonstrate security, scale, and institutional partnerships.

That spotlight on infrastructure explains why presale projects focused on custody, wallets, and payments are getting extra attention from investors today.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 Ever Built

BitGo’s IPO proves that infrastructure is where the real money and trust flow in crypto. That’s exactly the space Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is carving out.

It’s a full-blown blockchain designed as the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2, built to finally scale the network beyond just being a store of value.

The project uses the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to deliver sub-second transaction speeds and near-zero gas fees.

how bitcoin hyper works. 

That means Bitcoin isn’t just for cold storage anymore – it can host meme coins, DeFi apps, DAOs, and cross-chain payments.

From day one, Bitcoin Hyper is built to move assets seamlessly across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and more. It’s the execution layer where payments, trading, and dApps actually happen, while Bitcoin remains the secure monetary base.

The presale price is $0.012945 per HYPER, with $17.1M already raised. Early buyers don’t just get tokens – they get access to staking, governance, and the future of Bitcoin’s utility.

Join the $HYPER presale today and claim your place in Bitcoin’s next chapter. 

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – A Utility Token Powering the Next Phase of Crypto Adoption

BitGo’s IPO highlights how important tokens tied to infrastructure can become, and Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is designed exactly for that role.

Best Wallet isn’t just a wallet app – it’s a full ecosystem where the token sits at the center.

Holding $BEST gives users access to reduced fees, governance rights, staking rewards, and exclusive entry into presales through the Upcoming Tokens feature.

Instead of dealing with risky third-party links or scams, $BEST holders can use their tokens to unlock secure presale participation directly.

best wallet token benefits. 

The token also aligns with institutional-grade security thanks to its Fireblocks MPC-CMP integration, giving investors confidence that $BEST is more than a meme – it’s a utility asset with real-world application.

Demand is already showing: almost $16M has been raised in presale, with each token priced at $0.025665.

In short, $BEST is about activating your assets. As the ecosystem grows, the token becomes the key to everything from early project access to community governance.

Buy $BEST now and join a fast-scaling ecosystem built for the future of crypto.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – The PayFi Token Connecting Crypto to Global Banking

Among other things, BitGo’s IPO reminds us that real growth happens when crypto meets institutional trust. Remittix ($RTX) is chasing that same narrative by focusing on a problem with massive scale: cross-border payments.

Instead of relying on banks with high FX charges and long delays, Remittix makes it possible to send crypto and have the recipient receive fiat directly into their bank account – fast, cheap, and transparent.

why use remittix. 

$RTX powers this network. Every transfer, fee, and ecosystem interaction runs on $RTX, making it the engine behind what the team calls the ‘PayFi revolution.’

Backed by a full CertiK audit, Remittix is already in beta testing, with payments supported in over 30 currencies. Transfers use local banking rails, so fiat often lands the same day. No hidden charges, just flat and predictable costs.

Momentum is strong: the presale has raised $26.1M, with RTX priced at $0.1080.

Get $RTX now and be part of the PayFi revolution that could redefine global payments.

The Infrastructure Era of Crypto

BitGo’s IPO is proof that crypto infrastructure has stepped into the spotlight. Custodians, wallets, and cross-border payment systems are no longer side players – they are the backbone of institutional trust.

That’s why Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix stand out, each solving core challenges around scalability, security, and usability.

Meme coins grab quick attention, but infrastructure tokens are the ones building lasting adoption.

Remember that this article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

