Best Altcoins to Accumulate Now Ahead of the Next Big Market Rally

As the crypto market is once again poised to next see a potential boom, attention is turning squarely to the high value altcoins that will likely define the next bull market. One of them is the Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which already enjoys a rather big hype, and which has a potential in early accumulation due to its standout approach to DeFi.

Meanwhile, reputable players like Cardano (ADA) continue to sail on, targeting a gradual evolution and the development of the ecosystem. As investors sweep the horizon with strategic entries, the interest is shifting to assets with good fundamentals and more relevant in the market and Mutuum finance is taking the centre stage of this story.

Cardano Stands Tall in the Market

ADA is at a flat trading position of approximately $0.84 and investors are observing the market to see whether there are catalysts to drive some momentum. The recent updates to increase the scalability of its network and the efficiency in the transaction are yet to shape its future yet analysts are still watching.

This steady move keeps Cardano on the list of interest as traders want to see more evident breakout patterns. While this transpires, other new projects like Mutuum Finance are gaining momentum in the DeFi market.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Presale Stage 6 In Process

Mutuum Finance is currently in its sixth presale round and in this round the tokens have increased in price to $0.035 thus marking an increase of 16.17 percent compared to the previous round. The market interest is immense since the project has already attracted more than 16,150 investors and has almost reached $15.5 million.

In partnership with CertiK, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also designed a Bug Bounty Program on USDT on the platform that offers rewards up to 50,000 USDT in an effort to make the platform more secure. Vulnerabilities are classified into four levels namely critical, major, minor, and low.

Risk parameters / Collateralization Controls

Mutuum Finance has asset-specific limits of collateralization that reflect the form of risk that an asset takes. They are supply limits, borrowing limits and collateral limits.

The protocol reduces the exposure to the market by overcollateralizing positions. It also motivates the liquidators to liquidate the trades, which are under collateralized and therefore risky positions are cleared in real-time.

The limits that are put in place on borrowing and deposit are also used in minimising risks because of volatile or illiquid assets. Collateral usage is restricted in case of higher risk tokens but the assets with a stronger correlation can be used more effectively to use their collateral.

Such mechanisms are played in the minimization of insolvency risk without disrupting the lending and borrowing balance in the protocol.

Creation of Community and User Base

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is promoting the development of an active user base by a $100,000 giveaway program. Within the framework of this program, ten winners will be rewarded with $10,000 MUTM tokens each on the basis of the recommendation of new participants and investment in the project.

Security Infrastructure and Back-up Strategy

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) employs a Loan-to-Value (LTV) model, coupled with subjective collateral, lending and transfer liquidation limits but adjusted according to the risk of assets. A reserve factor is used to act as a buffer in the face of possible defaults and very extreme market situations. More risky assets are put under a larger reserve to offer more protection to the protocol and its users.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming one of the best altcoins to hold before the next market boom, surpassing the other market giants such as Cardano (ADA). Stage 6 tokens have a price of 0.035, which increased 16.17 percent over the last stage, and raised more than $15.5M with 16,150+ investors onboard. MUTM has a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a $100K giveaway, and a powerful risk control system of overcollateralization and lending limits to provide growth opportunity and a well-developed risk infrastructure. Enter Stage 6 today to ensure that you position early before the next price rise.

