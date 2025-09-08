Best Altcoins to Buy After US Senate Confirms Tokenized Stocks Are Still Securities

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/08 00:43
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.452+1.39%
Sign
SIGN$0.07381+1.41%
Propy
PRO$0.7061+1.01%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+4.28%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03526+0.57%

Complicated rules and regulations have long been the tightest noose around crypto’s neck – but that’s now changing rapidly with Donald Trump back in the president’s seat for a second term.

The latest sign of the US government’s pro-crypto stance is the Senate’s new bill, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025.

Most notably, the bill introduces a crucial provision clarifying that tokenized stocks and similar assets will remain classified as securities.

Keep reading to learn why this clarification is a win for crypto, how it simplifies things for blockchain businesses, and which are the best altcoins to buy to make the most from the momentum this regulatory shift is set to create.

Why the Senate’s 2025 Bill Could Supercharge the Crypto Market

The Senate’s latest bill is crucial because it ensures that companies involved in tokenization can continue operating within familiar frameworks, including broker-dealer systems, clearing mechanisms, and trading platforms.

Even better, the bill also lays out clear guidelines on when digital assets will fall under the jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) versus the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis reinforced the urgency, saying, ‘We want this on the president’s desk before the end of the year,’ showing that the Senate isn’t just committed to pro-crypto changes but also to rolling them out quickly for maximum impact.

Combined with the prospect of multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, there may not be a better time to load up your portfolio with explode-worthy altcoins like the following.

1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – New Telegram-Based Trading Bot Helping Retail Meme Coin Traders

Snorter Token ($SNORT) powers a new Telegram trading bot built to restore parity in the meme coin trading space.

Right now, deep-pocketed investors with advanced tools and algorithms scoop up most of the liquidity in newly listed tokens, effectively shutting out retail traders from those early meme coin pumps.

Snorter Bot’s automatic execution changes that. It lets you place buy/sell orders in advance and then executes them the moment liquidity becomes available – something nearly impossible to do manually.

This gives you the chance to ride the earliest (and often biggest) price jumps in new meme coins.

Snorter Bot features.

On top of that, the bot is loaded with robust safeguards against common on-chain threats, including rug pulls, honeypots, front-running, and sandwich attacks.

Why buy $SNORT, Snorter Bot’s native cryptocurrency?

  • A potential 800% ROI by year-end, according to our $SNORT price prediction
  • No daily sniping limits
  • Advanced analytics
  • Generous staking rewards, currently yielding 123%
  • Reduced trading fees: just 0.85% vs. 1.5% charged to non-holders

Interested? Join the $SNORT presale, which has already pulled in over $3.77M from early investors. And each token is currently priced at just $0.1037.

Check out Snorter Token’s official website for more information.

2. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Dogecoin-Themed Meme Coin with Aggressive Marketing Plans

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) might not have an other-worldly staking mechanism or any underlying utility, but its raw, laser-focused mission to overshadow Dogecoin has crypto degens hooked.

Simply put, Maxi is Dogecoin’s distant cousin who, thanks to Doge’s pomp and show as the best meme coin ever, grew up in the shadows. This left Maxi licking his paws in frustration.

That’s why Maxi harbors an undying hatred for Dogecoin. The million-dollar question, however, is whether $MAXI is capable of being the next 1000x crypto.

$MAXI Tokenomics as illustrated on the presale website.

The answer? A resounding yes. With over 40% of its total token supply reserved for marketing (think PR campaigns, influencer partnerships, and social media blitzes), $MAXI has locked in a solid plan to go viral.

Additionally, it won’t stop at DEX and CEX listings – $MAXI is also eyeing a futures platform launch.

This could make it even more popular among high-risk, high-reward traders, who will be able to take leveraged positions and chase potentially life-changing gains.

Join the tribe by buying $MAXI while it’s still in presale at just $0.000256. The project has already amassed $1.9M in funding within just a few weeks.

For more information, check out Maxi Doge’s official website.

3. Comedian ($BAN) – Viral Meme Coin Based on Controversial Artwork

Comedian ($BAN)’s 130%+ rise over the past month is already impressive, but its additional 22% gain this past week is particularly noteworthy, as it comes right after a major breakout.

The breakout in question was a run-up out of a descending triangle pattern – the same formation that pushed the token into a nearly 90% drawdown back in February-April this year.

According to textbook technical analysis, by measuring the width of the triangle and projecting it from the breakout, $BAN could be on its way to $1.419360 – an eye-popping 1,000% gain from current price levels.

Comedian ($BAN) price chart CoinMarketCap

For context, Comedian is based on the controversial artwork featuring a banana taped to a wall.

This so-called piece of ‘modern’ art that has sparked endless online debate about whether it represents brilliance or just lazy absurdity.

Wrapping Up

With the US government showing no signs of slowing down its pro-crypto stance, the stage is set for the crypto market to rise by leaps and bounds in the coming weeks.

If you wish to make the most of this golden opportunity, consider loading up on low-priced, high-potential tokens like Snorter Token ($SNORT), Maxi Doge ($MAXI), and Comedian ($BAN).

However, kindly keep in mind that crypto investments are inherently risky. This article is not financial advice, and you must always do your own research before investing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges. With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to […]
Waves
WAVES$1.1103+0.61%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009355-1.41%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08694+13.52%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/07 23:15
Share
Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Significant market developments will guide directions before the Fed meeting next week. Bitcoin and altcoins, including ADA and Theta, poised for potential price shifts. Continue Reading:Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies The post Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Cardano
ADA$0.8258+0.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 00:05
Share
The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The post The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been one of the most talked-about meme coins, catapulting many investors into huge profits in the historic 2021 bull run. However, as the meme coin market matures, SHIB’s explosive days appear to be behind it. Investors are now searching for the next 100x opportunity, and the answer might not be in established players like Shiba Inu, but in a hidden gem that serves as an alternative to SHIB. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes in. Why SHIB’s Potential May Be Exhausted Shiba Inu was once the darling of the meme coin market, turning small investments into massive returns. However, as the token reached its highest points ever, it encountered a fundamental issue: SHIB struggles with unchecked token inflation. With more than 580 trillion SHIB in circulation, it is prone to volatility, particularly during general market downturns. However, its ecosystem development has been less impressive despite the introduction of Shibarium and its Shibburn program. Meme coins like SHIB thrive on community hype, but their potential becomes capped without real utility and scalable technology. While SHIB continues to have a dedicated community, the project’s lack of clear use cases means it’s unlikely to see another breakout. Shiba Inu’s price remains stuck around $0.000012, with charts indicating a higher likelihood of adding another zero than losing one. This is still over 85% below its all-time high of $0.000086 in 2021. Shiba Inu Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko As the market matures, investors look beyond SHIB for the next big winner. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a SHIB alternative with community-driven potential and tech advantage. Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is the SHIB Alternative to Watch Little Pepe introduces a meme coin-specific Layer 2 blockchain for faster, cheaper transactions and robust scalability. This gives you an edge in a market with high…
Threshold
T$0.01584+0.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+1.70%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001235+0.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?