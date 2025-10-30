ExchangeDEX+
Best Altcoins to Buy Amidst Bitcoin Volatility, FOMC Hopes & US-China Fears

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/30 00:15
Bitcoin stalls below $116K as markets await the Fed’s rate decision and US–China trade talks. Meanwhile, altcoin presales like $HYPER, $BEST, and $BFX are gaining serious momentum, offering growth despite the broader market’s short-term volatility.

KEY POINTS:

➡️ Bitcoin remains range-bound between $110K–$116K as traders await clarity from the upcoming Fed FOMC decision and US–China trade talks.

➡️ Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) continues to surge ahead, raising over $25M in its presale as it builds the Layer-2 scalability solution Bitcoin needs for its next wave of institutional adoption.

➡️ Best Wallet ($BEST) combines secure self-custody and AI-powered DeFi tools, raising over $16.7M and offering up to 79% APY for stakers.

➡️ BlockchainFX ($BFX) bridges traditional finance and DeFi with its tokenized ETFs, bonds, and stablecoins, attracting over $10M in early-stage funding.

Bitcoin’s price action continues to range between familiar price levels, locked into what some analysts are referring to as “ping-pong mode.”

After recovering from its October 10 liquidation cascade, $BTC has spent the past week oscillating between $110,000 and $116,000, with neither bulls nor bears gaining a lasting foothold on the market.

The market’s hesitation comes as investors await two high-stakes events: the Federal Reserve’s upcoming FOMC meeting and this week’s trade summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Seasoned traders are using every rally as an opportunity to sell, while retail investors remain eager to “buy the dip.” The result? A tug-of-war that’s keeping prices volatile but largely trapped within a tight range.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin open interest has rebounded to $74B from its low of $67.7B on October 23, and ETF inflows have been picking up; these are clear signs that liquidity is returning to the crypto market.

Still, Bitcoin faces stiff resistance in the $116,000–$118,000 range, signaling that a decisive breakout may hinge on greater macroeconomic clarity.

If the Fed delivers a 25bps rate cut and U.S.–China trade tensions cool, the stage could be set for a broader market rally.

In the meantime, sharp investors are shifting their attention toward emerging altcoins and presale tokens—seeking opportunities that can thrive even as Bitcoin consolidates.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): The Layer-2 Catalyst for Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run

While Bitcoin’s price consolidates, innovation around it is accelerating; Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is leading that charge.

Designed as a next-generation Layer-2 scaling solution, $HYPER combines ZK-rollups with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to make Bitcoin faster, cheaper, and fully programmable—without compromising its core values of security and decentralization.

The result is a network capable of handling thousands of transactions per second: several magnitudes higher than the 7-8 TPS Bitcoin can currently process. It also enables DeFi, tokenized assets, and real-time payments, all secured by Bitcoin’s base layer.

As the broader market holds its breath for direction from the Fed and upcoming trade talks, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) continues to build momentum, demonstrating strong investor confidence.

The project has already raised over $25 million in its presale, with tokens priced at $0.013185 each, and more than $14 million worth of $HYPER now staked and earning up to 47% APY.

With institutional liquidity waiting to re-enter the market post-FOMC, $HYPER is emerging as a clear winner, poised to capture Bitcoin’s next wave of growth.

Join the $HYPER presale today: before the next $BTC breakout cycle begins.

Best Wallet ($BEST): Secure Custody and Smart DeFi Utility

In times of increased volatility, security and control matter more than ever; that’s exactly where Best Wallet ($BEST) shines.

Positioned as a next-generation Web3 super wallet, $BEST combines self-custody, AI-driven trading tools, and a presale discovery hub, all within a single seamless platform.

Users can stake, swap, and uncover new crypto opportunities while maintaining complete control of their assets.

Best Wallet’s impressive presale performance underscores its strong product-market fit, having already raised over $16.7 million, with tokens currently priced at $0.025855.

As an added incentive, buyers can stake their tokens for up to 79% APY. Indeed, over half of all $BEST tokens are currently being staked, taking advantage of this incentive.

As traders hedge their bets against macro uncertainty, Best Wallet ($BEST) offers a secure, utility-driven way to stay active in DeFi, without being at the behest of the broader market direction.

For investors seeking exposure to a safe, intelligent, all-in-one app that can ride Web3’s next big wave, the $BEST presale is an opportunity that won’t last long.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): Tokenizing Real-World Assets on Chain

While the crypto market pauses for direction, the traditional finance markets are relentlessly pushing higher.

Naturally, institutional investors are turning to projects that bridge TradFi and crypto: and BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as a clear winner.

Built as a cross-chain DeFi protocol, $BFX enables on-chain trading of ETFs, bonds, stablecoins, and other tokenized assets, merging the speed and autonomy of DeFi with the structure and credibility of traditional markets.

As a standout player in the Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization space, the $BFX presale is rapidly gaining momentum—having already raised over $10 million. Tokens are currently priced at $0.029 and set to launch at $0.05.

Investors also benefit from access to the BFX Visa Card, Founders Club perks, and daily USDT rewards, a rare blend of yield potential and real-world utility.

With Bitcoin consolidating and capital rotating toward projects with strong fundamentals, $BFX appears well-positioned to drive the next phase of institutional DeFi growth.

Learn more about BlockchainFX here!

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/best-altcoins-to-buy-amidst-bitcoin-volatility-fomc-hopes-us-china-fears

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

