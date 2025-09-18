The US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved generic listing standards for exchange-traded products (ETPs) that hold spot commodities, including crypto assets. National securities exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can now list spot crypto ETFs without seeking case-by-case SEC approval, provided they meet the generic requirements. One of the key criteria […]The US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved generic listing standards for exchange-traded products (ETPs) that hold spot commodities, including crypto assets. National securities exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can now list spot crypto ETFs without seeking case-by-case SEC approval, provided they meet the generic requirements. One of the key criteria […]

Best Altcoins To Buy As SEC Approves Major Rule Change For Crypto ETFs

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 19:28
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185121-6.57%
Major
MAJOR$0.15984-3.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-1.85%
SEC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved generic listing standards for exchange-traded products (ETPs) that hold spot commodities, including crypto assets.

National securities exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can now list spot crypto ETFs without seeking case-by-case SEC approval, provided they meet the generic requirements.

One of the key criteria is that the underlying crypto asset must have a CFTC-regulated futures contract listed on a Designated Contract Market (DCM), such as Coinbase Derivatives. Assets that qualify under this framework include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Chainlink, Stellar, Solana, Hedera, XRP, and Cardano.

Not every spot crypto ETF will record impressive inflows. However, experts anticipate that XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Chainlink could emerge as the standout performers, attracting significant investor attention. Unsurprisingly, these are among the best altcoins to buy now. 

SEC’s Generic Listing Standards Order Unpacked 

The crypto ETF season is on the horizon, thanks to the SEC’s approval of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. 

Under this new framework, major exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can list spot crypto ETFs without waiting for the SEC’s lengthy, case-by-case approvals. 

Instead, issuers need only meet a set of pre-defined criteria, the most important of which is that the underlying crypto asset must already have a CFTC-regulated futures contract listed on a designated contract market, such as Coinbase Derivatives.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas projects that north of 100 crypto ETFs could launch within the next 12 months. BitWise’s Matt Hougan reveals that the number of ETF launches surged from 117 to 370 per year after the SEC approved generic listing standards for traditional ETFs. 

Coinbase Derivatives could also see a wave of new regulated crypto futures products. 

XRP, Solana And Dogecoin To Benefit From The SEC’s Latest Move

SEC’s generic listing standards are set to massively benefit popular altcoins, some more than others. 

For instance, Nate Geraci of The ETF Institute claims that the investor demand for Solana and XRP spot exchange-traded products is highly underestimated. 

He also highlights the success of futures-based XRP and SOL ETFs, including REX-Osprey’s SOL staking ETF. 

Moreover, Dogecoin has a distinct image among mainstream investors, owing to its status as a multibillion-dollar joke currency as well as Elon Musk’s strong public support. As a result, a spot DOGE ETF could result in a strong buying pressure on Dogecoin, potentially resulting in a new all-time high. 

Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode Also Among The Best Altcoins To Buy Now

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has quickly become one of the most talked-about presales this cycle.

Having already raised nearly $17 million in its ICO, it is being viewed by many as one of the hottest commodities on the presale market, thanks to strong whale and retail demand. 

Considering it is the latest BTC layer-2 coin, HYPER is tipped as an excellent high beta play on Bitcoin, which is expected to hit $150,000 this year. It is not without reason that L2 coins tend to reach multibillion-dollar valuations. 

Smart money investors are among HYPER’s early buyers, many of whom are eyeing up to 100x returns. 

Meanwhile, Pepenode (PEPENODE) is emerging as another high-potential alternative with its mine-to-earn utility.

Pepenode allows users to start mining virtually, not using hardware or GPUs, but via virtual rigs, miner nodes, facility upgrades, and rewards that include not just its own token but popular meme coins like Pepe and Fartcoin. Its presale features include off-chain mining, staking rewards and bonuses from day one.

With a Pepe-themed narrative, a unique mine-to-earn utility and attractive staking rewards, the Pepenode presale has already raised over $1.2 million. Just like HYPER, many are calling it the next 100x crypto. 

Visit Pepenode Presale

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware that our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenue through the links in this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5263-6.20%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12186-3.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08472-4.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1395-5.48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.54-4.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,405.61-1.67%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities