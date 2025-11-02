Best Altcoins to Buy as Tether Reports $10B Profit and Sparks the Digital-Dollar Revolution

Takeaways: Tether’s $10B profit cements stablecoins as the most profitable sector in crypto.

The numbers are in, and they’re staggering.

Tether International, the issuer of $USDT, has just reported a net profit of more than $10B in the first nine months of 2025, putting it in the same league as some of Wall Street’s biggest banks.

According to its latest attestation by BDO, Tether’s reserves now stand at $181.2B, against $174.4B in liabilities, leaving a $6.8B cushion – the largest in the stablecoin’s history.

Source: BDO report

The report also revealed just how deep Tether’s footprint has grown in global finance.

The company’s U.S. Treasuries exposure reached around $135B, making it the 17th largest holder of U.S. government debt worldwide, right up there with national central banks.

On top of that, Tether holds $12.9B worth of gold and $9.9B in Bitcoin, roughly 13% of its total reserves.

In short, the company that once symbolized the risky side of stablecoins is now earning record profits while holding more U.S. debt than South Korea.

This report marks a turning point for crypto: stablecoins have evolved from simple digital cash to global financial powerhouses.

They’re not just maintaining pegs – they’re generating profits, diversifying into gold and Bitcoin, and building the backbone of the digital-dollar economy.

The next question is which projects could ride that same momentum.

As Tether cements its dominance, a new wave of altcoins, wallets, and blockchain infrastructure projects are positioning themselves to benefit from this ‘digital-dollar’ boom.

Here are some of the best altcoins to buy as that wave builds.

1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Gateway Coin to Digital-Dollar Adoption

As stablecoins reshape the financial world, Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is emerging as one of the strongest infrastructure plays riding the same wave.

Priced at $0.025875 in presale and having already raised $16.7M, $BEST powers the rapidly growing Best Wallet ecosystem – a next-generation, non-custodial multi-chain wallet that supports 50+ blockchains and thousands of tokens.

What sets $BEST apart is how it positions itself in the post-Tether era of digital-dollar finance. While Tether is turning billions in profit from reserves, wallets like Best Wallet are becoming the new entry points for those dollars to move through crypto.

Best Wallet isn’t just another MetaMask clone. It’s built with Fireblocks MPC-CMP technology for institutional-grade security and offers presale buyers a safer way to participate through its Upcoming Tokens feature.

This tool lets users access new token launches directly inside the app, eliminating scam risks and fake presale pages.

$BEST holders also enjoy reduced transaction fees, early access to new projects, enhanced staking rewards, and governance rights that let them shape the platform’s future.

With over 70K social followers and a 50% monthly user growth rate (self-proclaimed), the momentum behind the token mirrors the liquidity explosion driving Tether’s profits.

In a world where stablecoins dominate the flow of money, $BEST could become the front door to the entire ecosystem.

2. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) – The AI Engine of the Creator Economy

As stablecoins like $USDT turn into the world’s digital dollars, the next logical step is building the apps that use them, and that’s where SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) comes in.

Priced at $0.056825 with over $1.2M raised in presale, $SUBBD fuels an AI-powered creator subscription platform that brings payments, content, and on-chain identity together under one roof.

The platform targets the booming $85B creator economy, where influencers often lose up to 50% of their revenue to middlemen.

$SUBBD fixes that by removing intermediaries and automating fan engagement through its AI assistant, which handles chat, editing, scheduling, and monetization.

Creators can accept instant, low-fee crypto payments directly from fans, with the choice of payouts in fiat or crypto – a perfect fit for a future built on digital dollars.

What makes $SUBBD stand out is its AI twist: users can generate realistic photos and short-form videos referencing real creators (with their approval), while creators scale output without losing control.

With a combined audience of over 250M followers across its brand and ambassador network, SUBBD is positioned to onboard mainstream creators into Web3.

Early investors can stake during presale for 20% APY, earning while supporting the ecosystem’s growth. As Tether proves that crypto can be both profitable and stable, $SUBBD shows how that same liquidity can fuel the creator economy.

3. Nexchain ($NEX) – The AI-Native Layer for Digital-Dollar Finance

Meet Nexchain ($NEX) – the utility token fueling Nexchain, an AI-native blockchain built from the ground up to handle the next generation of on-chain value flows.

At a presale price of $0.112 per token and with over $11.3M raised so far, NEX is positioning itself as the infrastructure layer that will carry the ‘digital dollars’ minted by stablecoins.

Here’s how it works: Nexchain integrates artificial intelligence directly into its core protocol through AI-enhanced smart contracts and decentralized data oracles.

These systems allow real-time data processing and predictive analytics on-chain, improving how decentralized apps make decisions. The network’s modular architecture and sharded design let developers deploy scalable dApps that handle complex computations without compromising speed or security.

Instead of just passively recording transactions, the blockchain becomes proactive, processing AI inference and delivering insights directly on-chain.

Nexchain’s architecture supports decentralized apps that require autonomous logic, real-time data, fraud detection, yield optimization and more.

With Tether International raking in $10B in profit and sitting on $181B reserves, the flood of stablecoin liquidity is real. That liquidity needs high-throughput, smart rails.

Nexchain offers the infrastructure that lets those digital dollars flow (and be managed intelligently) across on-chain finance, identity, payments and services. If wallets and subscriptions are the front door, Nexchain is the foundation under the floorboards.

So there you have three picks – $BEST for wallets, $SUBBD for creator finance, and $NEX for blockchain infrastructure – all positioned to ride the $10 B stablecoin profit wave driving the rise of digital-dollar finance.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

