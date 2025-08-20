Best Altcoins to Buy While ETH Finds New Support Level – Coldware & Shiba Inu become Safe Havens

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:31
RealLink
REAL$0.05087-0.70%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001214-2.56%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04364-1.88%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001763-11.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136-3.68%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000597-1.80%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4085-3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,140.26-2.81%

While many investors focus on Ethereum (ETH) stabilizing around the $4,330 mark, a growing number of buyers are pivoting into Coldware (COLD) as a new kind of safe haven. The presale, which is quickly approaching the $50 million mark, is being fueled by investor interest in Coldware (COLD)’s real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem, Web3 hardware integration, and its promise of adoption beyond speculative trading. At a presale price of $0.008 per token, early buyers are positioning themselves for potential 100X returns if Coldware can deliver on its roadmap of scalable infrastructure and real-world integration. Unlike many meme-based projects, Coldware is winning traction as both a tech play and a cultural trend.

Why Coldware Is Stealing Attention

What makes Coldware (COLD) different from ETH and SHIB is its hybrid identity. On the one hand, it positions itself as a utility-rich blockchain with RWA integration and Web3 hardware devices such as its upcoming “Larna 2400” smartphone. On the other hand, it has built strong cultural momentum, giving it meme coin-like viral energy. This dual strength is why analysts say Coldware is not just surviving the current market correction but thriving during it. With presale momentum growing rapidly, COLD could deliver outsized returns while ETH and SHIB consolidate.

Ethereum (ETH) Holds Support at $4,330

Ethereum (ETH) remains one of the most watched assets, with traders closely monitoring whether its recent pullback is just a pause or the beginning of a deeper correction. After dipping from recent highs, ETH has stabilized around $4,330 — a zone that analysts see as structurally healthy. As long as ETH holds above the $4,300–$4,400 support range, the path toward $5,000 remains likely. With its dominant role in powering DeFi and stablecoins, Ethereum continues to be the backbone of Web3. However, its slower growth rate compared to younger projects like Coldware is pushing traders to diversify.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Battles Key Resistance

Shiba Inu (SHIB), currently trading near $0.000011, has struggled to push through multiple resistance levels. The 26-day EMA, 50-day EMA, and 100-day EMA are all acting as barriers, while long-term momentum depends on whether SHIB can reclaim the 200-day EMA. If SHIB fails to hold its current zone, it risks slipping to $0.0000088 — a level that could trigger renewed buying interest. Despite these hurdles, SHIB maintains its cultural pull within the meme coin economy, and its resilience through multiple market cycles has kept it on many investors’ watchlists.

Diversification Strategy for 2025

For investors, the lesson from 2025’s volatile market is clear: diversification matters. Ethereum offers stability and long-term adoption, Shiba Inu provides exposure to meme-driven community energy, and Coldware delivers early-stage exponential potential. As ETH stabilizes at $4,330 and SHIB continues to fight for breakout territory, Coldware (COLD) is rapidly becoming the standout option for those seeking growth outside of established giants.

Conclusion

Ethereum (ETH) remains a pillar of the crypto market, holding support near $4,330 with eyes on $5,000. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is locked in a technical battle, with $0.000011 acting as a fragile floor. But it is Coldware (COLD) that is emerging as the real safe haven of 2025, combining RWA integration, Web3 hardware, and cultural virality into one of the most promising presales of the year. With early buyers betting on explosive upside from $0.042, Coldware may be the altcoin that defines the next market cycle.

For more information on the Coldware (COLD) Presale: 

Visit Coldware (COLD)

Join and become a community member: 

https://t.me/coldwarenetwork

https://x.com/ColdwareNetwork

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/best-altcoins-to-buy-while-eth-finds-new-support-level-coldware-shiba-inu-become-safe-havens

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

The post Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff admitted his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin would fall to $100 was incorrect. Rogoff underestimated Bitcoin’s global utility and the regulatory environment around cryptocurrencies. In 2018, Kenneth Rogoff said Bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than ever reach $100,000 over a decade. The Harvard economist, who previously argued that Bitcoin’s use was primarily limited to illicit activities, on Tuesday admitted that he had made a wrong call. “What did I miss? I was far too optimistic about the US coming to its senses about sensible cryptocurrency regulation; why would policymakers want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities?” Rogoff explained how he miscalculated. The former IMF chief economist added that he underestimated Bitcoin’s role as a transaction medium in the $20 trillion underground economy and didn’t foresee regulators, including top officials, openly holding large crypto holdings despite clear conflicts of interest. “I did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the twenty-trillion dollar global underground economy.” In a 2018 interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rogoff anticipated that a global regulatory crackdown on Bitcoin would drive prices down and expected limited adoption as a real payment method. “I think Bitcoin will be worth a tiny fraction of what it is now if we’re headed out 10 years from now,” he said. “I would see $100 as being a lot more likely than $100,000 ten years from now.” Bitcoin was trading at around $11,242 when Rogoff made his call. Instead of collapsing to $100, the digital asset has surged past $100,000 in under a decade. At press time, Bitcoin was changing hands above $113,200, up about 907% since Rogoff’s bearish prediction, according to TradingView. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-price-prediction-harvard-economist/
Threshold
T$0.01565-4.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.05086-0.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09833-1.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:06
Share
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892-5.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:33
Share
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.422-3.39%
Threshold
T$0.01565-4.33%
Chainlink
LINK$24.65+0.81%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates