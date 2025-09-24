Ethereum (ETH) is again back in the limelight with institutional usage and network adoption driving inexorable momentum, becoming one of the leading smart contract platforms. With ETH contributing stability and established market resilience, newer coins are on the rise for guaranteeing disproportionate returns.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is among such coins. The […]Ethereum (ETH) is again back in the limelight with institutional usage and network adoption driving inexorable momentum, becoming one of the leading smart contract platforms. With ETH contributing stability and established market resilience, newer coins are on the rise for guaranteeing disproportionate returns.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is among such coins. The […]

Best Altcoins to Invest in This Week as Ethereum (ETH) Gains Momentum

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 19:20
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009999-10.61%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0238+0.42%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004978+2.53%
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.32-0.39%

Ethereum (ETH) is again back in the limelight with institutional usage and network adoption driving inexorable momentum, becoming one of the leading smart contract platforms. With ETH contributing stability and established market resilience, newer coins are on the rise for guaranteeing disproportionate returns. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is among such coins. The community has raised more than $16.2 million and attracted more than 16,550 investors. With its lending and borrowing DeFi protocol designed with real-world use cases in mind, Mutuum Finance can anticipate making huge returns if adoption picks up and, therefore, it’s one of the tokens that most investors believe will have far more room to grow than larger, more established alts such as Ethereum.

Ethereum (ETH) Consolidates as Market Resists

Ethereum (ETH) is priced at approximately $4,296.06. The cryptocurrency has declined 0.04% over the past day, while intraday highs and lows are $4,498.78 and $4,285.24, respectively. The trend suggests that the currency is consolidating. ETH is being pushed back at the level of $4,500. 

Analysts are eagerly anticipating this level since a breakout will cause ETH to most likely initiate an uptrend. But if the resistance holds firm, ETH can still trade within the current range. Comparatively, future projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are growing popularity with their new concepts in the DeFi market.  

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is flying high in its sixth presale phase, reporting massive investor appetite and hitting significant milestones. Reporting more than 16,550 investors on board and a raised amount of over $16.2 million, the project is shattering all records, all clear indications of growing confidence in its vision and long-term prospect. The potential for harvesting gigantic long-term yields remains as solid as the ecosystem grows.

Investors are drawn to Mutuum Finance’s transparent tokenomics, audited open-source codebase, and dual lending mechanism. As appreciation for early adopters, the project has introduced a $100,000 giveaway, in which 10 contributors get $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. Paced towards its growth trend, Mutuum Finance is ideally placed to become one of the most notable ETH-based DeFi initiatives to watch out for in 2025. 

Benchmark for Security Features

To establish trust on the platform, Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK to implement an official bug bounty program with a minimum guaranteed reward pool of $50,000. Disclosed vulnerabilities will be categorized under four levels: critical, major, minor, and low. This will enable end-to-end protection and coverage.

Apart from that, Mutuum Finance has provided developers and researchers with its latest security technologies for public viewing on their website. Its open policy also ensures maximum investor trust and a reflection of the project’s commitment to safeguarding its ecosystem. 

Mutuum Finance stability is built on dynamically determined loan-to-value and liquidation levels dependent on collateral volatility. Underpinning it is a reserve multiplier mechanism of 10% buffer to as high as 35% for riskier collateral. This very detailed mechanism provides transparency while guarding, and thus leads to a stable but solid platform.

MUTM Presale: A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly also turning out to be one of the best altcoins to keep an eye on this week in addition to Ethereum (ETH). While ETH is around $4,296 and struggling to maintain itself at $4,500, MUTM presale is already giving early investors significantly better prospects. 

Stage 6 tokens are currently at sale at $0.035, with over $16.2M raised and 16,550+ investors already. With a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a $100K giveaway, and a twin lending protocol specific to the utility of real-world DeFi use cases, MUTM represents innovation, security, and high-growth upside. Get your tokens today before the next presale price increase. 

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.1081+3.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+1.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001257-1.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.01398-1.52%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,016.27-0.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,059.38+0.14%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share

Trending News

More

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run