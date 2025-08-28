Best Chinese Poker Sites in 2025 – Safe Options Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Although almost all forms of gambling have been outlawed in China for nearly a decade, the country is still by far one of the fastest-growing online poker markets in the world.

This is no surprise, considering a substantial portion of the country’s 1.04 billion population are enthusiastic about the game and have been leveraging modern technologies to bypass restrictions.

Online poker rooms are keeping pace as well, welcoming these players onto their platforms. In this article, we will discuss the regulatory status of online gambling in the country, while also recommending one of the best Chinese poker sites that locals can turn to for secure and rewarding gameplay in 2025.

The Rise of Online Poker in China – Navigating the Digital Shift

Poker in China has gradually transitioned from physical tables to online platforms, supported by widespread smartphone use and improved connectivity. Players embrace digital formats for their accessibility, convenience, and the freedom to compete from anywhere.

Central to this broader industry shift is the emergence of mobile and desktop-focused poker apps like CoinPoker. Through this innovation, players are able to create accounts, dive into action, and withdraw their winnings at any time, even while on the go.

However, this digital transition soon attracted official scrutiny. Authorities in the country classified poker apps as a form of illegal gambling, and regulations quickly followed.

This regulatory oversight shaped the current status of online poker in China, driving it away from open platforms and into less visible channels.

How Authorities Shape The Game

China’s gambling laws leave little room for poker to be recognized as a sport or skill-based game. Under Article 303 of the Criminal Law, organizing or participating in gambling is prohibited.

In 2018, regulators moved decisively against online poker by banning poker-related apps and advertising. App stores complied immediately, removing available products and closing access to large digital communities.