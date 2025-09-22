The post Best Crypto Investing Hacks that Every Beginner Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is rapidly changing, and newcomers in the market often make the mistake of following general advice that does not equip them to succeed. It is a good idea to employ strategies that are not obvious in order to safeguard yourself and maximize gains. In 2025, market experts see MAGACOIN FINANCE as the number one pick for smart investors, with its presale already raising over $15 million. But while MAGACOIN FINANCE captures attention, new investors also need less-talked-about methods that can make a real difference in how they manage their portfolios. Track Token Unlock Schedules The Supply of unlocked tokens, is one of the underrated factors that tend to crash the price of tokens. Once a large quantity of locked tokens is released into the market, it will flood the market and push prices down. Beginners must continually look at the vesting schedule of a project so that they do not purchase immediately before a giant unlock. Tools like TokenUnlocks or project whitepapers usually reveal these timelines. Follow Exchange Reserve Data A rising amount of coins held on exchanges usually signals that investors are preparing to sell, while falling reserves suggest accumulation and scarcity. Beginners can track exchange reserves through on-chain data platforms like Glassnode or CryptoQuant. This gives a clearer picture of supply pressure than just watching price charts. Look for Whales, not Just Headlines Smart money often moves quietly before the news breaks. Following whale wallets, beginners will be in a position to identify the build-up patterns within projects even before the hype sets in. For example, the flow of whales into presale tokens such as MAGACOIN FINANCE was noted by analysts recently, which was an early indicator of confidence. On-chain activity indicates more than most of the chatter on social media. Pay Attention to Presale… The post Best Crypto Investing Hacks that Every Beginner Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is rapidly changing, and newcomers in the market often make the mistake of following general advice that does not equip them to succeed. It is a good idea to employ strategies that are not obvious in order to safeguard yourself and maximize gains. In 2025, market experts see MAGACOIN FINANCE as the number one pick for smart investors, with its presale already raising over $15 million. But while MAGACOIN FINANCE captures attention, new investors also need less-talked-about methods that can make a real difference in how they manage their portfolios. Track Token Unlock Schedules The Supply of unlocked tokens, is one of the underrated factors that tend to crash the price of tokens. Once a large quantity of locked tokens is released into the market, it will flood the market and push prices down. Beginners must continually look at the vesting schedule of a project so that they do not purchase immediately before a giant unlock. Tools like TokenUnlocks or project whitepapers usually reveal these timelines. Follow Exchange Reserve Data A rising amount of coins held on exchanges usually signals that investors are preparing to sell, while falling reserves suggest accumulation and scarcity. Beginners can track exchange reserves through on-chain data platforms like Glassnode or CryptoQuant. This gives a clearer picture of supply pressure than just watching price charts. Look for Whales, not Just Headlines Smart money often moves quietly before the news breaks. Following whale wallets, beginners will be in a position to identify the build-up patterns within projects even before the hype sets in. For example, the flow of whales into presale tokens such as MAGACOIN FINANCE was noted by analysts recently, which was an early indicator of confidence. On-chain activity indicates more than most of the chatter on social media. Pay Attention to Presale…

Best Crypto Investing Hacks that Every Beginner Should Know

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:22
RealLink
REAL$0.06252-0.63%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.8-6.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08833-2.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-4.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017889+1.09%

The cryptocurrency market is rapidly changing, and newcomers in the market often make the mistake of following general advice that does not equip them to succeed. It is a good idea to employ strategies that are not obvious in order to safeguard yourself and maximize gains.

In 2025, market experts see MAGACOIN FINANCE as the number one pick for smart investors, with its presale already raising over $15 million. But while MAGACOIN FINANCE captures attention, new investors also need less-talked-about methods that can make a real difference in how they manage their portfolios.

Track Token Unlock Schedules

The Supply of unlocked tokens, is one of the underrated factors that tend to crash the price of tokens. Once a large quantity of locked tokens is released into the market, it will flood the market and push prices down. Beginners must continually look at the vesting schedule of a project so that they do not purchase immediately before a giant unlock. Tools like TokenUnlocks or project whitepapers usually reveal these timelines.

Follow Exchange Reserve Data

A rising amount of coins held on exchanges usually signals that investors are preparing to sell, while falling reserves suggest accumulation and scarcity. Beginners can track exchange reserves through on-chain data platforms like Glassnode or CryptoQuant. This gives a clearer picture of supply pressure than just watching price charts.

Look for Whales, not Just Headlines

Smart money often moves quietly before the news breaks. Following whale wallets, beginners will be in a position to identify the build-up patterns within projects even before the hype sets in. For example, the flow of whales into presale tokens such as MAGACOIN FINANCE was noted by analysts recently, which was an early indicator of confidence. On-chain activity indicates more than most of the chatter on social media.

Pay Attention to Presale Participation Speed

The speed with which a presale sells out often indicates actual demand. When rounds close within hours or days, it is a strong indication of community momentum.MAGACOIN FINANCE’s record-breaking presale success is an ideal case of this – investors jumped in and created scarcity even before the token would reach major exchanges. Beginners who know how to recognize and respond to such signals usually reap the largest returns.

Use Stablecoin Yields to Stay Active

Rather than keep the money in waiting as they consider the correct entry, beginners can lock money in stablecoins and have passive income by staking or DeFi protocols. This way, your capital grows even when you’re not actively trading. Then, when the right opportunity comes along, you have more to deploy.

Rather than leaving money idle as they wait to make the appropriate entry, beginners can park their funds in stablecoins and receive passive income through staking or DeFi protocols. By doing so, your capital will grow even when you are not actively trading. Then, once the right opportunity arises, you have more to deploy.

Focus on Community-to-Developer Ratio

It is not merely a matter of a project having a huge community, but the relative level of engagement of the developers.compared to that community size. A strong ratio means the project isn’t just hype; it has real builders pushing it forward. Beginners who spot projects where developer activity matches or exceeds hype often find longer-lasting winners.

The Smart Money’s Presale

MAGACOIN FINANCE is now being proclaimed the best presale of 2025 as it offers an audited ecosystem and exponential growth of the community. Additionally, having already raised more than 15 million, retail investors and whales are flocking to it because of its structure that is ready to 50x growth before the bull market reaches its end.

The speed at which its presale rounds sell out reflects the kind of demand rarely seen outside legendary launches like ADA or SHIB in their early days. This is why experts are naming MAGACOIN FINANCE the standout opportunity for beginners and veterans alike.

Don’t Ignore Liquidity Depth

Beginners often chase tokens without realizing they can’t sell large amounts without moving the price. Checking a token’s liquidity pools and order book depth ensures good entry and exit positions smoothly, where even a strong project can trap you if liquidity is thin.

Understand Market Correlation

Not every token operates independently, several follow Bitcoin or Ethereum closely. The awareness of the correlation of the coin to larger assets will make you better manage expectations. For instance, when Bitcoin falls by 10%, other altcoins that are correlated to it could fall by 20%. Therefore, a more balanced portfolio is created by selecting a combination of correlated and uncorrelated assets.

Secure Early Exchange Listings

An additional useful tactic is positioning just before a token makes its first major exchange listing. Listing day is associated with high price spikes and huge numbers of buyers bidding. MAGACOIN FINANCE is a perfect case: investors are piling in presale now because they know exchange listings usually bring exponential gains.

Conclusion

Preserving and expanding the crypto portfolio is to think beyond the basics. Beginners who track the unlock schedules of tokens, monitor exchange reserves, follow whale wallets and use liquidity checks are already doing better than most of the retail investors. Their advantage is further increased by adding stablecoin yield and concentrating on the projects where the developers are actually engaged.

Currently, MAGACOIN FINANCE represents the strongest presale of 2025 with its audited ecosystem, $15 million raised and its projections of 50x returns making it the undisputed first choice for early investors.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
 Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/best-crypto-investing-hacks-that-every-beginner-should-know/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

CAKE is getting new interest after a quick price jump and new chart signals. The token is trading near $2.92 after climbing more than 16% in just a few hours, according to a post from Crypto Kartha on X(Formerly Twitter).  Crypto Analyst Moe Trading also shared that CAKE price is now above its yearly open
NEAR
NEAR$3.151--%
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.909-4.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817-2.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
Share
Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Youth unemployment in the United States has climbed sharply in 2025. Economists and policy officials describe the pattern as a “no hire, no fire” phase, where companies mainly hold on to current staff, add few positions, and seldom cut jobs, rather than a sudden shock from artificial intelligence. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave that view public weight at his regular press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. He called it an “interesting labor market,” noting that “kids coming out of college and younger people, minorities, are having a hard time finding jobs.” He pointed to a low job-finding rate paired with a low redundancy rate, “you’ve got a low firing, low hiring environment”, which makes it tougher than usual for first-time jobseekers to get in the door. Deutsche Bank has dubbed recent months “the summer AI turned ugly,” and some studies link AI uptake to pressure on entry-level hiring. Powell, however, said AI “may be part of the story,” while arguing the main drivers are a cooler economy and tighter hiring plans. Economists at Goldman Sachs and UBS soon echoed that reading, concluding that this is not primarily an AI event, at least not yet. On Friday, UBS chief economist Paul Donovan released an analysis titled “The Kids Are Alright?”  As reported by Fortune, he argued that the U.S. spike in youth unemployment runs counter to trends abroad and cannot be laid solely at the feet of automation. Decline in job reallocation slows opportunities Goldman Sachs economist Pierfrancesco Mei wrote on Thursday that “finding a job takes longer in a low-turnover labor market.” He examined “job reallocation”, the creation and destruction of roles, and showed it has fallen since the late 1990s, though more gradually in recent years. Today, most movement is “churn,” or switching among existing jobs. Goldman reported that in 2025 churn sits well below its pre-pandemic pace across industries and states, and the drag “mostly fall[s] on younger workers.” In 2019, a young unemployed person in a low-churn state typically landed work in about 10 weeks; now it takes about 12 weeks on average. Donovan writes that “it might be tempting to blame technology,” since stories of machines replacing people are common. He concludes, in line with Goldman, that the U.S. pattern “more convincingly fits a broader hiring freeze narrative, affecting new entrants to the workforce.” Trade careers offer a safer path Donovan also argues this helps explain why less-educated young workers seem less exposed. Many high school dropouts secure full-time roles earlier, and a number likely did so before the 2025 slowdown set in. With college enrollment trending lower over time, more young people are opting for skilled trades. Some build blue-collar businesses earning six-figure incomes, while classmates take on student-loan debt. Past experience shows the risks for new graduates during “no fire, no hire” periods. In the Great Recession, when hiring stalled across entire sectors, those finishing college between 2007 and 2011 faced too few entry-level openings. A Stanford briefing found they earned less than cohorts graduating in normal times, and the gap lingered for 10–15 years. That history raises the stakes for Gen Z and for minority job seekers now. Economists warn about “scarring effects”, lasting hits to pay, the ability to buy a home, and wealth building. Starting out in a slump often means lower wages and a tougher climb. Powell, speaking Wednesday, also pointed to other forces weighing on labor supply, including stricter immigration policies, and said minorities are having a harder time finding work in the 2025 freeze. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0.01618-2.93%
Union
U$0.012351-8.17%
SIX
SIX$0.02198-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
Share
Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

The post Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 18: The Indiana Fever celebrate their 87-85 win in game three of the first round of WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on September 18, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images In the opening game of the WNBA Semi-Finals, the Indiana Fever were led by guard Kelsey Mitchell with 34 points as they torched the Aces 89-73 on the road. The key of the game seemed to be the pace of play and the disruptive, aggressive defense for the Fever. According to Aces head coach Becky Hammon, the Fever “won in all three categories. They played with a greater sense of urgency and we couldn’t catch up to their pace.” The Fever ran the floor and scored at will on drives to the basket as well as shot 50% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Fever shot 94% from the charity stripe compared to 83% from Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images The Fever also won the battle on the boards (35 to 33), moved…
Chainbase
C$0.26449+1.33%
Threshold
T$0.01618-2.93%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.07+0.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:25
Share

Trending News

More

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

How to Implement Lazy Loading Images and Videos in JavaScript

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks