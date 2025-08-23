Best Crypto Presale 2025 With Meme Momentum: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Highlighted by Analysts

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 06:30
Memecoin
MEME$0.003894+51.04%
The cryptocurrency market continues to shift in 2025 as investors search for the best crypto presales to buy amid volatility and regulatory evolution. While Bitcoin recently cooled after reaching a record peak above $124,000, attention has swung toward meme-driven projects and alternative tokens that promise resilience and potential outsized returns. Within this climate, analysts are […]

Continue Reading: Best Crypto Presale 2025 With Meme Momentum: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Highlighted by Analysts

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14875+15.65%
SIX
SIX$0.02232+3.71%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009933+4.94%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now as forecasts point toward a powerful 2025 cycle. Stellar and XRP are leading discussions thanks to upgrades and ETF speculation. But analysts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the breakout contender, with projections hinting at up to 50x upside. Stellar’s Forecast Gains Strength Stellar (XLM) […] Continue Reading: Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook
Stellar
XLM$0.4233+7.65%
XRP
XRP$3.0569+6.72%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02835+2.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:14
Share
EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

The post EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eu-eyes-ethereum-solana-digital-euro/
Bitcoin
BTC$116,936.66+3.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021937+0.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.0724+7.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:56
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Ethereum Slips From Highs — MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped as Stronger 2025 Growth Bet