The presale of the year in 2025 is Lyno AI, which draws attention because of its new AI-driven arbitrage platform. Owing to the mounting market enthusiasm over the peak of Bitcoin at around 120K and huge inflows of ETFs, Lyno AI has already generated over 32,050 dollars in sales of unit tokens at the Early […] The post Best Crypto Presales in 2025: Why Lyno AI Is the Most Talked About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The presale of the year in 2025 is Lyno AI, which draws attention because of its new AI-driven arbitrage platform. Owing to the mounting market enthusiasm over the peak of Bitcoin at around 120K and huge inflows of ETFs, Lyno AI has already generated over 32,050 dollars in sales of unit tokens at the Early […] The post Best Crypto Presales in 2025: Why Lyno AI Is the Most Talked About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Best Crypto Presales in 2025: Why Lyno AI Is the Most Talked About

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 15:58
Sleepless AI
AI$0.141-0.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01771-3.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+2.87%

The presale of the year in 2025 is Lyno AI, which draws attention because of its new AI-driven arbitrage platform. Owing to the mounting market enthusiasm over the peak of Bitcoin at around 120K and huge inflows of ETFs, Lyno AI has already generated over 32,050 dollars in sales of unit tokens at the Early Bird rate of 0.05 each. The second presale will raise the price of the tokens to $0.055.

Why Lyno AI Stands Apart in a Crowded Field

Lyno AI is one of the best presales such as BlockDAG, Ozak AI, Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, Pepenode, Snorter Bot, Best Wallet Token, BullZilla, and Remittix, and its technologies are the most innovative and useful. The analysts who predicted the surge of Solana in 2024 projected that Lyno AI would be in a 1600% growth pattern. Its artificial intelligence-based platform screens across 15 blockchains at once, allowing users all over the world access to arbitrage opportunities previously enjoyed by institutions. This layer 3 security architecture is audited by Cyberscope and gives confidence and trust to smart contracts at Lyno.

Unlocking True Cross-Chain Arbitrage with AI

The system of Lyno AI provides quick execution and self-driving bots that eliminate manual surveillance. Incentives are further aligned with holders of its token who exercise governance and gain rewards due to staking. The liquidity boundary is broken by the smart contracts that allow the platform to support trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and others. Such a combination of AI intelligence, risk management, and real-time trade execution is what makes Lyno AI stand out, making the crypto presale the most discussed of the year.

Act Now: Take a Position Before the Surge.

The present Early Bird price of $0.05 is an uncommon entry price which will go on higher to 0.055 in the second stage, and ultimately targets 0.10. Lyno AI Giveaway allows presale purchasers to enter with a chance to win 10K out of 100K prize pool which will be shared between 10 investors. This is why investors are advised to rush and buy tokens before the value of Lyno AI shoots up. This safe, audited and community-based presale is an excellent prospect in the crypto world in 2025.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Best Crypto Presales in 2025: Why Lyno AI Is the Most Talked About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,668.39-0.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001045+0.09%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share
Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

PANews reported on September 20 that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that it is preparing for a major event next week.
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 16:26
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months