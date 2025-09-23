Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now: Bitcoin Hyper, Nexchain AI

Key Takeaways Presales are attractive to investors as they offer early access to new crypto tokens at discounted prices.

Presales are always attractive to investors as they offer early access to new crypto tokens at discounted prices. Additionally, the platforms offer rewards and incentives for early investors. Some of the top ongoing crypto presales are those of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Nexchain AI (NEX), Maxi Doge ($MAXI), and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE). These projects have a unique market position and have attracted substantial investments.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): The Layer 2 Token has Raised $17.66 Million So Far

The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is getting a lot of investor attention as it is a Layer 2 token designed for faster and cheaper transactions compared to BTC. The network is expected to provide SOLANA’s speed and Bitcoin’s security. If successful, the Bitcoin Hyper could effectively address the long-standing complaints regarding the BTC network. So far, the project has raised about $17.66 million. According to the official website, the 25% token is allocated for business activities, 20% for marketing, 15% for rewards, 10% for listing, and 30% for further development. The presale currently has more than 45000 users. They offer high-stakes rewards, incentivizing the early investors.

Nexchain AI (NEX): The AI-Powered Platform Claims to Offer Unprecedented Transaction Speed

The Nexchain AI (NEX) has already garnered around $10 million. According to the developers, the platform is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and could offer unprecedented transaction speed. The Nexchain AI (NEX) is the native token of the network with utility functions such as paying gas fees and purchasing the network’s services. The presale is expected to end at the end of the year or early 2026. The company claims a transaction speed of 400,000 TPS and positions itself as a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution in a lucrative crypto market. Currently, it’s priced at $0.108. Its $5M Airdrop makes the project more attractive.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) Rides on Memecoin Popularity

The Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a lifestyle-based memecoin, blends the fitness and animal themes. It taps into the much-loved canine theme with a playful twist. So far, the project has raised about $2.43M. The presale price of the token is $0.0002585. The coin is built on the Ethereum blockchain. The tokenomics involves 25% for the platform development, 40% for marketing, 15% for liquidity, 15% for development, and 5% for staking. The presale has more than 13000 participants.

The PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) so far has raised $35.62 K in the presale. The token price is $0.001004. The platform lets you build your own virtual nodes for mining. Users could upgrade their nodes and earn meme coins. The number of participants has exceeded 9000.

Along with these four, some of the other ongoing presales are of SUBBD, Snorter ($SNORT), and Aureal One ($DLUME). Despite the advantages, the presale is not risk-free. Crypto experts suggest due diligence before making your bet on the newer entrants.

Why Do Investors Need to Be Extra Cautious While Participating in Presales?

The presale projects are high-risk investments due to several reasons. The key issue is that numerous pre-sale projects do not have any working projects. Rather, they rely on the buzz created around the presale frenzy. Certain tokens may fail to do the listing, or their value may go down drastically after the Initial Public Offering (IPO). Most of the presale coins are yet to demonstrate their promised technological advancements. Nevertheless, the presale offers early access for investors at discounted prices, rewards, and aids in positioning the involved investors as important stakeholders in the new crypto ecosystem. The crypto experts suggest doing due diligence before investing. Research about the team, community, tokenomics, and the project roadmap to understand the purpose and the mechanics of the project.

