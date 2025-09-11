Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi at $0.0035 Could Outshine BlockDAG’s $396M Presale in 2025

By: Coindoo
2025/09/11 21:10
The cryptocurrency market is always on the lookout for the next big opportunity, and Tapzi, a Web3 gaming platform, may very well be it. Priced at just $0.0035 during its presale, Tapzi presents a rare chance for early investors to acquire tokens before an expected price rise of 30-40%.

With the global blockchain gaming market poised to hit $800 billion by 2035, Tapzi’s innovative approach to gaming and tokenomics positions it to potentially deliver substantial returns for those who get in early.

Key Takeaways:

  • Tapzi presale at $0.0035 rises 30-40% post-stage for early edge in skill gaming.
  • Low onboarding costs make Tapzi accessible vs Ethereum’s high fees.
  • Tokenomics tie $TAPZI to PvP rewards, fostering demand in $800B market.
  • Roadmap adds NFTs, staking by 2026, and scaling Tapzi for mass adoption.

The Tapzi Presale: An Opportunity for 1000x Returns

Tapzi’s presale, currently priced at $0.0035, offers early investors the opportunity to capitalize on what could be a major price increase as the presale progresses. As the price is expected to rise by 30-40% after the current round, those who act now stand to benefit from a price that may be well below future listing prices. Tapzi’s focus on skill-based gameplay, rather than chance, makes it a standout in the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

From $0.0035 to 1000x — early $TAPZI backers are already eyeing 1000x gains.

Tapzi’s presale represents a compelling entry point into blockchain gaming. While many gaming platforms focus on luck-based mechanics, Tapzi’s innovative model puts skill at the forefront. Players will stake TAPZI tokens to participate in Player vs. Player (PvP) matches, with the outcome determined by their gaming abilities rather than random number generation (RNG).

This structure fosters a more competitive, skill-based ecosystem, which could significantly increase demand for Tapzi as the gaming sector grows.

With the presale priced at $0.0035, Tapzi is a low-cost entry into an ecosystem with substantial growth potential. Analysts are predicting that Tapzi could see returns in the range of 100x, similar to other successful projects that have used presales to fuel early growth. Tapzi’s price increase after each presale round further enhances its appeal to early investors.

Competitive Advantages: Tapzi vs. Other Blockchain Gaming Projects

Tapzi has several key advantages over other blockchain-based gaming platforms, including low onboarding costs, a strong tokenomics model, and a scalable ecosystem. These features make Tapzi an attractive option for both gamers and investors. Here’s how Tapzi stacks up against more established blockchain platforms:

Onboarding Costs and Accessibility

One of Tapzi’s major strengths is its low onboarding costs. Unlike Ethereum and Solana, which are known for their high gas fees, Tapzi’s blockchain aims to keep transaction costs low, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Players can engage with the platform without the financial burden often associated with established platforms, which is a key factor in its appeal. This affordability makes Tapzi an appealing entry point for both casual and competitive gamers looking for a sustainable platform.

Tokenomics and Utility

Tapzi’s tokenomics are designed to create a self-sustaining ecosystem. The $TAPZI token is essential for every part of the platform, from staking to participating in PvP matches. Unlike other projects that rely on speculative rewards, Tapzi’s skill-to-earn model ensures that players’ abilities directly influence their rewards.

This design promotes fairness and competitiveness, unlike platforms that use RNG or other chance-based mechanisms. The $TAPZI token is integral to accessing premium features, entering tournaments, and staking for rewards, ensuring long-term value for the token in the ecosystem.

Scalability and Future Potential

As the blockchain gaming market expands, Tapzi is positioned to scale with it. The global blockchain gaming industry is expected to reach $800 billion by 2035, and Tapzi has laid the groundwork to capture a significant share of this market.

The platform’s efficient blockchain architecture and the future integration of features such as PvP gameplay, NFT avatars, and staking will allow Tapzi to scale as demand for blockchain-based gaming increases.

By mid-2026, Tapzi plans to integrate DAO governance, further solidifying its long-term utility and scalability.

Tapzi’s Future Roadmap: Building the Future of Blockchain Gaming

Tapzi’s roadmap promises to build on its unique skill-to-earn model and offer increasingly robust features. The platform plans to introduce the following developments:

  • PvP Features: Tapzi will continue to improve its player-versus-player gameplay, allowing players to engage in skill-based matches across a range of games.
  • NFT Integration: By integrating NFTs, Tapzi will provide players with additional ways to earn and engage within the ecosystem.
  • Staking: Tapzi plans to allow users to stake their tokens, offering additional rewards and promoting long-term engagement with the platform.
  • DAO Governance: By mid-2026, Tapzi aims to incorporate decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance, giving the community a say in the platform’s development.

These features will add layers of utility, player engagement, and governance to Tapzi, ensuring it remains an attractive long-term investment for blockchain gamers.

Why Tapzi Could Outshine BlockDAG in 2025

While both Tapzi and BlockDAG offer promising investment opportunities, Tapzi’s focus on gaming and scalability presents a potentially higher return on investment for risk-tolerant investors.

BlockDAG has raised $396 million with its presale, but its focus is primarily on infrastructure and mining, which may not capture the same level of excitement in the gaming sector. Tapzi, on the other hand, targets the rapidly growing blockchain gaming market. Its low starting price of $0.0035 and focus on skill-based gameplay make it a unique alternative to speculative projects like Dogecoin or meme-based tokens.

The combination of a low entry price, strong tokenomics, and future scalability makes Tapzi a serious contender in the blockchain space.

Media Links: 

Website: https://www.tapzi.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.tapzi.io/

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

