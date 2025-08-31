Best Crypto to Buy as JPMorgan Predicts $126,000 Year-End Price for Bitcoin (BTC)

As Bitcoin (BTC) surges back into the spotlight with JPMorgan projecting an ambitious $126,000 year-end price target, the crypto market is abuzz with renewed momentum. Among the platforms seizing this moment is Mutuum Finance, an emerging DeFi protocol redefining decentralized lending and staking through innovative liquidity models.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is available at $0.035 during presale phase 6. It will be 14.29% more expensive at $0.04 during phase 7. Early adopters who have already invested will be able to get a minimum of 200% return after MUTM is launched. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised more than $15.25 million and has more than 15850 investors already onboard. Mutuum Finance is navigating this market well.

Bitcoin Holds Above $111,500 Amid Market Caution

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $111,516, showing slight movement within its recent range. Analysts highlight $109,000 as a key support level, while projections from institutions like JPMorgan suggest potential for a move toward $126,000 by year-end if market conditions remain favorable. This stability comes as broader crypto market sentiment steadies, with attention also turning to emerging decentralized finance projects such as Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Kicks Off Phase 6 Presale

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale Phase 6. MUTM tokens are priced at $0.035, which is a 16.17% increase from the previous phase. A further 14% price hike will see it at $0.04 in phase 7. Presale has been progressing well with over 15850 buyers and more than $15.25 million raised to date, indicating satisfactory and growing interest in the project.

Next-Generation Dual-Model DeFi Lending

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a P2P and P2C lending project where users can earn exceptional returns while having complete capital control. It is a comprehensive DeFi solution crafted to the specific needs of clients and safer, easier, and more adaptable than traditional lending solutions.

US Dollar– Pegged Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The project is also CertiK-audited and certified. Together with investors’ dedication to code base transparency and integrity, the audit ensures the project will actually create a secure DeFi protocol.

The project has also initiated a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. Four vulnerability classes will be rewarded: critical, major, minor and low.

Mutuum Finance Launches Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance has initiated a $100,000 giveaway, to begin growing its community. 10 investors stand to win $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. The giveaway, besides gaining new investors, demonstrates the project’s readiness to walk the extra mile to gain a long-term community.

Mutuum Finance Achieves 95.0 Trust Score on CertiK Audit

CertiK’s smart contract audit has marked Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as secure, and its trust score is 95.0/100. The project is providing a fully secure platform for conducting DeFi transactions. The suggested concept of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is to bridge new lending capacity with the strength of an ecosystem, and with a vision for the future of DeFi.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised over $15.25 million from 15,850+ investors at its $0.035 presale stage, with the next phase set to lift the price to $0.04. Backed by a dual lending model, a USD-pegged stablecoin, and a 95/100 CertiK trust score, it stands out as one of the most promising DeFi opportunities emerging alongside Bitcoin’s renewed momentum. Early entrants now have a narrow window to position before its projected multi-phase growth unfolds.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance