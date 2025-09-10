Best Crypto to Buy as Vietnam Starts Crypto Experiment

Vietnam is setting up a new five-year pilot program for trading crypto. The move formally acknowledges a market that’s already booming in the country, despite no official rules.

The trial period will give regulators time to study the market and decide how to handle crypto going forwards. In the meantime, you can get ahead of the curve with our roundup of the best crypto to buy right now.

Balancing Tight Controls with Bold Economic Ambitions

Vietnam’s crypto pilot creates a tightly controlled environment for digital assets, showing that the government is being extra cautious despite recognizing the importance of the tech.

The pilot dictates that only Vietnamese companies can run trading platforms, and all transactions and payments must be settled in the local dong.

What’s more, only domestic firms can issue new tokens, and they can only sell them to foreign investors. Even so, it’s a big step forward for the country’s fast-growing digital economy, especially as an estimated 17M Vietnamese already own a staggering $100B in crypto assets.

A High Bar to Clear for Crypto Exchanges

The new rules set a high standard for any exchange hoping to enter Vietnam’s crypto market. To start, an exchange needs to have at least 10T dong (about $379M) in capital, with a big chunk of that, at least 65%, coming from institutional investors.

And to ensure the platforms stay under local control, foreign ownership is capped at 49%. These strict measures are meant to limit risk and keep the market stable.

Wu Blockchain X account reporting on Bloomberg's report. Source: X

The pilot program builds on recent legal and tech developments, like the new Law on Digital Technology Industry and the launch of NDAChain, a national blockchain. The new law is a first for the country, providing definitions for digital assets.

By bringing together new regulations and a national tech infrastructure, Vietnam is attempting to balance the needs for both innovation and control.

If it’s innovation you’re after, you’ll find loads of inspiration in the best crypto to buy now: PepeNode ($PEPENODE), Snorter Token ($SNORT), and Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU).

1. See the Coin, Mine the Coin with PepeNode ($PEPENODE)

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) is changing the rules of the game as the world’s first ‘mine-to-earn’ meme coin. Instead of buying and hoping for the best, you play a mining game to earn rewards.

You can build your own server room and buy and upgrade different miner nodes right from your browser.

This isn’t just a simple clicker game; it’s a strategic experience where your choices directly affect how much you earn.

PepeNode presale information.Source: PepeNode

The best part is you can start playing even in the presale stage. The more presale participants play, the better for the token’s value, as 70% of the tokens bought for upgrades will get burned forever, reducing the supply over time. This unique deflationary mechanic sets PepeNode apart from other meme coins.

With over $950K raised in its presale and staking rewards as high as 1445%, PepeNode is quickly becoming the go-to for investors who want more than just a quick pump.

Buy your PepeNode ($PEPENODE) now for $0.0010533 from its official presale webpage. 

2. Snipe Like a Pro with Snorter Token ($SNORT)

Sometimes it can feel like you’ll never get in on a trending meme token before it pumps and dumps. But not when you have Snorter Token ($SNORT).

The utility token for Snorter Bot, an AI trading bot on Telegram, $SNORT gives small-scale investors a real edge when it comes to hunting meme coins on Solana. The bot automatically snipes new tokens, meaning you always get there before the whales. It also lets you make advanced copy trades and spot potential scams before you get caught in them.

Being built directly into Telegram, Snorter Bot aims to bring advanced trading tools to millions.

Snorter Bot features.Source: Snorter Token

$SNORT powers the bot and comes with a reduced rate on trading fees (0.85%) and access to staking rewards, currently sitting at 122%.

Avoid copycats – Get your $SNORT for $0.1039 from the official presale site. 

3. Beyond JPEGs: The Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) Universe

You’ve probably seen the kawaii Pudgy Penguins NFTs, but they’ve evolved beyond cute pictures into their own expanding full-blown ecosystem.

At the center of the pudgy world is its token, Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU), connecting the famous NFT brand with its community in a whole new way. While the original 888 unique penguins on the Ethereum blockchain have a strong following, the new $PENGU token lets you get a piece of the brand’s next chapter.

Pudgy Penguins explanation.Source: Pudgy Penguins

The team behind Pudgy Penguins has proven that NFTs can be more than just digital art. They’ve launched a line of plush toys in major retailers like Walmart and Target, each tagged with a QR code that unlocks an adorable digital experience.

They’re also moving into the gaming world with ‘Pudgy Party’ and even teaming up with NASCAR.

Pudgy Penguins is becoming a global phenomenon, and the $PENGU token is your ticket to the party.

Buy your $PENGU from reputable exchanges for around $0.03444.

Your Journey Into What’s Next

From Vietnam’s small steps to giant leaps in innovation like PepeNode ($PEPENODE) and Pudgy Penguins, the digital universe is expanding at light speed.

Investor attention is shifting from simple meme coins to projects with utility, tangible products, and strategic partnerships. The future of crypto is about digital assets blending seamlessly into our daily lives. The best cryptos to buy now are those projects that are brave enough to innovate and lead.

But remember to do your own research, and that this isn’t financial advice.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694+1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01478+15.74%
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,884.65+2.56%
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
PANews reported on September 10th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy (RBNE) has completed its first $5 million Bitcoin allocation, becoming the latest energy company to diversify its portfolio through cryptocurrency. According to Google Finance data, RBNE's Nasdaq-listed shares surged over 90% on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $4.27 before retreating. For most of August, the stock price had fluctuated within a narrow range around $1.87, fluctuating by just a penny or two.
PANews2025/09/10 22:57
