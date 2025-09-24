Best Crypto to Buy in October: XRP Loses Ground Over PDP, Analyst Points to 5,500% Rally

Despite resolving its long-standing legal dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP has failed to produce the breakout that many expected. This shift in market sentiment has placed PayDax Protocol (PDP), currently in its presale phase, in the spotlight as attention turns toward newer opportunities. XRP Stumbles Despite Legal Clarity Ripple’s settlement
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.